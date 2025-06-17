Liberty Softball Lands Outfielder Through Transfer Portal
After coming off one incredible post-season run, the Liberty Flames have picked up an outfielder and power-hitter they faced in the College Station Regional through the transfer portal.
Former three-year Saint Francis University player Savannah Nash announced on X that she is headed to Lynchburg, a decision that comes after SFU athletics announced it would move from DI to DIII at the end of the 2025 season.
The NEC Player of the Year and Tournament MVP built one incredible junior year campaign. Appearing in and starting all 52 games, she led the team in numerous categories, like batting average (.416), slugging (.734), runs scored (41), hits (72), RBIs (38), home runs (13), total bases (127), and stolen bases (18).
With Rachel Roupe leaving the Flames due to graduating, Nash should fit in well in the outfield.