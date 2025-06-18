Oregon Softball Grabs All-American Power-Hitter, Utility Player in Transfer Portal
Former California utility player Elon Butler is transferring to Oregon, according to a press release from the Ducks on Wednesday afternoon.
The All-American power hitter who is well-versed in the infield and the outfield posted large numbers in her three years with the Golden Bears. The .328 career hitter with a .621 slugging percentage has 37 homers, 112 RBIs, 157 hits, 25 doubles, and 28 stolen bases.
In 2025, she hit .361 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, scoring a career-high 46 runs, leading the Golden Bears with 16 stolen bases and 38 walks. Butler was also second on the team in batting average and runs, while third on the time in slugging percentage, hits, home runs, and total bases.
Her breakout sophomore year led her to be an NFCA All-America second team honoree, where she ranked second in the Pac-12 in home runs with 17 and was fourth in the conference in slugging percentage at .760, all while putting up a .351 batting average.
"I am impressed with Elon's power at the plate," said head coach Melyssa Lombardi in the press release. "She can change the game with one swing. She has faced elite pitching her entire career and has excelled. She can turn a single into a double with her ability to run. I also like her athleticism and versatility on defense. Elon's a competitor and will be a great addition to Version 8."