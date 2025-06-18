FAU Softball Gains Pitcher, Utility Player Through Transfer Portal
The good news keeps coming for FAU’s pitching staff. After their star closer Ainsley Lambert was awarded a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA, the Owls gained another strong arm via the transfer portal on Wednesday.
Former North Carolina State pitcher and utility player Madison Inscoe announced on X that she is spending her final year with the program.
Over three years with the Wolfpack, Inscoe posted a 4.09 ERA with 20 wins and 147 strikeouts over 251 innings of work. Although she missed the second half of the 2025 season due to injury, she made eight appearances in the circle, starting five games and throwing four complete games.
Inscoe is a force at the plate as well, posting a career .230 batting average over 200 at-bats with four homers, 33 RBIs, nine doubles, and 20 runs scored.