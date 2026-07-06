Ranking the 10 Best College Softball Transfer Portal Classes of 2026

The college softball transfer portal officially closed in June, but a few additions to rosters are still being made.

Who has totally owned the 2026 offseason? So far, the Lone Star State is crushing the game.

Here’s a look at 10 programs that made the best pick-ups in hopes of making the most noise in 2027.

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Transferred In:

Kasidi Pickering, OF, Oklahoma

Jaysoni Beachum, OF, Florida State

Jayden Heavener, LHP, LSU

Moriah Polar, OF, Purdue

Hailey Maestretti, LHP, Utah

Zoie Bernard, OF, Michigan State

Bradi Gallaway, INF, Louisiana Tech

Transferred Out:

Samantha Lincoln, LHP, Texas

Angelyna Conde, INF, Louisiana

Timber Hensley, INF

Brianna Hinson, INF, Houston

Makayla Garcia, OF, Arizona State

Mia Richards, C/UTL, UTEP

Cimone Edge, INF, Drexel

There’s no shock here that the Red Raiders have taken the transfer portal by strom yet again. After a second-straight runner-up appearance at the Women’s College World Series (WCWS) that said goodbye to ace NiJaree Canady, head coach Gerry Glasco is rebuilding with some of the hottest bats in the game.

Pickering, Beachum, and Polar are all All-American hitters, while Heavener and Maestretti will be great on the mound behind rising senior Kaitlyn Terry.

Wreck Em‼️See you soon Lubbock! pic.twitter.com/h6NBw7FVd1 — JAYSONI BEACHUM (@BeachumJaysoni) June 25, 2026

2. Texas Longhorns

Transferred In:

Isa Torres, INF, Florida State

Samantha Lincoln, LHP, Texas Tech

Samantha Swan, C, Arizona State

Transferred Out:

Cambria Salmon, RHP, UCLA

Shylien Brister, INF, Tulsa

The back-to-back national champions grabbed arguably the best player from the transfer portal, Torres, and added Swan to fill the loss of Reese Atwood at both backstop and in the lineup, and Lincoln, who can greatly help behind ace Teagn Kavan.

Torres, the ACC Player of the Year, is coming off one of the best seasons in NCAA history, as she broke FSU school records for batting average (.530), runs scored (78), slugging percentage (.978), and on-base percentage (.591). Her .530 average ranks in the top 15 in league history. Her production at the plate and her skill at shortstop can easily take the Longhorns to a third-straight title.

3. Texas A&M Aggies

Transferred In:

Atalyia Rijo, INF, Arkansas

Madison Azua, LHP, Texas State

Maddox McKee, UTL, LSU

Kennedy Miller, C, Arkansas

Transferred Out:

Kate Munnerlyn, LHP, Arkansas

Piper White, INF, FAU

Larisa Perez, INF, Houston

After failing to make it out of its own NCAA Regional, Texas A&M has loaded up with top-of-the-line bats and exquisite defenders.

The biggest get has been pitcher Azua, who polishes off a nice rotation between Sidne Peters and Sydney Lessentine. She enters College Station as the Sun Belt Conference Pitcher of the Year with a 1.95 ERA.

Meanwhile, Rijo is coming off her best season yet at the plate, hitting .342 with 50 hits and could be successful at either shortstop or second base next to KK Dement. Miller is a seasoned SEC catcher, while Texas A&M can give McKee the opportunity to blossom as a player, as she saw the majority of her junior season at LSU as a pinch runner.

The newest Aggie has entered the chat 💬 pic.twitter.com/DqUZzdYpra — Texas A&M Softball (@AggieSoftball) June 23, 2026

4. Arkansas Razorbacks

Transferred In:

Ava Zachary, INF, Notre Dame

Kate Munnerlyn, P, Texas A&M

Katelyn Wetteland, INF, Nevada

Kendall Yarnell, OF, UCF

Grace Hornbuckle, P, Omaha

Kylie Doherty, OF, Boston University

Transferred Out:

Atalyia Rijo, SS, Texas A&M

Kennedy Miller, C, Texas A&M

Jayden Ramos, INF, Fresno State

Kasey Wood, UTL, Minnesota

Ashtyn Reichardt, OF, Utah

Cam Harrison, P/UTL, Arizona State

Lexi King, P, Charlotte

Ava Carter, OF, North Alabama

Losing eight players to the transfer portal after making a first-ever trip to the WCWS could be a red flag, but head coach Courtney Deifel recovered with these portal picks to pair with key returners Ella McDowell, Brinli Bain, Payton Burnham, Saylor Timmerman and Lillie-Faye McWhorter.

Doherty became the Patriot League Player of the Year after ripping 27 home runs in 2026, Wetteland became the Mountain West Freshman of the Year after hitting .400, Zachary led the Fighting Irish with a .406 batting average, and Yarnell had a breakout campaign at UCF.

The premier place to portal to pic.twitter.com/slmJUCcBRI — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) June 8, 2026

5. Florida Gators

Transferred In:

Tori Edwards, UTL, LSU

Kairi Rodriguez, C, Duke

Though a small transfer class this year, the Gators got one of the best names in the portal. Edwards led the LSU lineup with 12 homers, 45 RBIs, and 48 walks while hitting .284 with 44 hits and 39 runs scored. She has all the potential to become the offensive replacement for Jocelyn Erickson, who graduated at the end of the 2026 season.

Behind the dish, Rodriguez is the perfect backup behind Ella Wesolowski and can be a leader at the plate. She has a career .277 batting average with 21 homers and 80 RBIs.

6. UCLA Bruins

Transferred In:

Cambria Salmon, P, Texas

Meika Lauppe, P, Arizona State

With ace Taylor Tinsley gone, the Bruins desperately needed to fill up their bullpen, and they did just that in the transfer portal.

Salmon took on less for Texas in 2026, throwing just 39.2 innings with a team-leading ERA of 2.12. She ended the season with a 5-0 record, seven starts, and an opponent's batting average of .239. Her freshman season saw a 7-2 record with one save and threw over 62 innings, striking out 66 batters. The righty maintained a .248 ERA, which was second-best on the team behind Tegan Kavan.

Lauppe threw 121 innings for ASU in 2026 with 65 strikeouts for a 14-4 overall record.

Cambria Salmon bringing that championship pedigree to Westwood 👏🗣️#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/DPI65Vr5sG — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) July 3, 2026

7. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Transferred In:

Delainey Everett, P, Mississippi State

Madison Hartley, UTL, Houston

Payton Kennedy, P, Ole Miss

Kennedy Proctor, C, Utah

Kendra Lewis, UTL, Wisconsin

Transferred Out:

Preslee Dowling, North Texas

Elle McCloskey, NC State

Heading into the 2026 season, head coach Kenny Gajewski acknowledged that things needed to change for his team to be successful, and we are still seeing those beliefs carry into the offseason.

With Ruby Meylan gone, Everett and Kennedy are in a position to be the next aces of the program, but will need to get used to the amount of innings quickly. Kenney didn’t see much action in her freshman season at Ole Miss, and Everett has only thrown 126 innings in three seasons. However, Everett enters with WCWS experience under her belt.

As for the plate, Proctor and Harley are both off breakout years, and Lewis had a phenomenal freshman season in 2025.

8. LSU Tigers

Transferred In:

Madison Pickens, OF, Louisville

Mackenzie Pickens, INF, Ole Miss

Mickey Winchell, OF, Notre Dame

Transferred Out:

Jayden Heavener, LHP, Texas Tech

Tori Edwards, UTL, Florida

Maddox McKee, UTL, Texas A&M

Gradie Appling, UTL, Georgia Tech

Jada Phillips, C

Jadyn Laneaux, OF, Arizona State

LSU was another program looking to be a red flag as the transfer portal season heated up. Two of the best players Tori Edwards and Jayden Heavener entering could have been disastrous, but Beth Torina found perfect replacements.

The Pickens twin sister duo easily replaces Edwards’ offensive production. Madison is an All-American and Mackenzie brings SEC experience from Ole Miss. Winchell comes from Notre Dame, holding a batting average of .335 and led the team with 59 hits.

What's better than one Pickens girl? TWO Pickens girls!! 🤩



🗞️ https://t.co/PunRdYDo0L pic.twitter.com/lDDmGfVf9f — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) July 2, 2026

9. Arizona State Sun Devils

Transferred In:

Ava Bradshaw, P, Duke

Anneca Anderson, P, North Texas

Cam Harrison, P/OF, Arkansas

Tia Milloy, UTL, Oklahoma

Kylee Magee, P, Nebraska

Makayla Garcia, OF, Texas Tech

Hadyn Laneaux, OF, LSU

Dakota Potter, OF, South Carolina

Transferred Out:

Samantha Swan, C, Texas

Meika Lauppe, P, UCLA

Mary Peyton Hodge, P

Avery Montroni, INF, Cal Baptist

Takyla Davis, INF, Delaware

Nehanda Lewis, INF, Michigan State

After a stunning WCWS run, head coach Megan Bartlett is taking that momentum into 2027 and shooting for a higher outcome. The pitching staff will now be entirely revamped with Harrison, Magee, and incoming freshmen, while Milloy and Potter will be new in the outfield.

Milloy comes from Oklahoma, where she collected 35 RBIs, while Potter has the opportunity to showcase her talent at the plate, as she spent much of her freshman year at South Carolina as a pinch runner before suffering an injury at the end of the season.

10. Arizona Wildcats

Transferred In:

Elizabeth Moffitt, C, North Texas

Madison Conley, OF, North Texas

Kaylan Yoder, LHP, Liberty

Ryley Harrison, P, South Alabama

Transferred Out:

Jenna Sniffen, INF, Ole Miss

Emma Kavanagh, C, Virginia Tech

Anyssa Wild, UTL, UCF

Graduating two of your heaviest hitters, Sydney Stewart and Grace Jenkins, is never easy to say bye to. But, Madison Conley and Elizabeth Moffitt can easily step up to the occasion.

The North Texas sluggers combined for 25 doubles, 28 homers, and 89 RBIs in 2026.

As for pitching, Ryley Harrison enters to assist Rylie Holder. Harrison finished the 2026 season with her best numbers yet. She put up a 2.41 ERA across 206 innings, striking out 204.

Adding an All-Region arm from the CUSA! 💪



Welcome to Arizona, @kaylanyoder! pic.twitter.com/7enawNyJJn — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) June 23, 2026