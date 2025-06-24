4 Names Cal Softball Should Consider for Head Coaching Position
After five seasons spent leading her alma mater, Cal head softball coach Chelsea Spencer stepped down from the program on Monday, and now the hunt for a new coach is on.
Though assistant coach Jen Deering has been named interim head coach for the time being, a national search for a permanent replacement has begun immediately.
Here are five names for Cal to consider:
Tori Tyson, Howard University
Tyson has been the head coach of the Bison since 2019. In her first year, she revamped the program, leading Howard to the postseason for the first time since 2015, while grabbing their first tournament win in eight seasons. The 19 victories are the most since 2012. In 2022, Tyson guided the program to its second Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Championship after defeating rival Morgan State. Howard wrapped up MEAC play with a 17-4 mark, the program’s best finish since winning the back-to-back MEAC Northern Division titles in 2010.
Before Howard, Tyson carries significant experience under her belt. She came to Howard from the University of Maryland, where she served as the pitching coach, as well as an assistant coach for the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch League.
Steve Singleton, Texas
Singleton joined the Longhorns staff in 2019 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2022. A beloved part of Mike White’s staff, he leads the offense with an MLB background, having been a former shortstop and second baseman for the Minnesota Twins.
Singleton played a significant part in the offensive productivity of the Longhorns’ five-member freshman class, that were named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team in 2023. Most notably, he assisted Reese Atwood, who led the program with 11 home runs throughout the 2023 season, as well as becoming the first student-athlete in program history to be credited with walk-off at-bats in three consecutive games.
Sam Marder, Oregon
Over five seasons as associate head coach for the Ducks, the 2025 roster excelled the most under her guidance. Nationally, they ranked third in hits (583), fourth in scoring (7.67 runs per game), fifth in RBI (438), eighth in batting average (.345), 10th in on base percentage (.438), 11th in home runs (86), 11th in triples (19) and 14th in slugging percentage (.574).
Across the Big Ten, the Ducks ranked in the top five in batting average, hits, runs, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, walks (243) and on-base percentage.
Hunter Veach, Texas Tech
Veach followed Gerry Glasco from Louisiana to Lubbock, where he serves as the primary defensive coach. While with the Ragin’ Cajuns, his defense made an NCAA-leading 46 double plays in 2024 and improved from a .968 fielding percentage in conference play in 2023 to a .983 percentage in 2024. Veach played a vital role in helping Glasco and his squad advance to the 2025 Women’s College World Series finale.