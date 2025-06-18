Texas A&M Softball Picks Up 2 Former Oklahoma State Stars
Trisha Ford and the Aggies continue to make noise through the transfer portal. With two of Oklahoma State’s star players, Tallen Edwards and Micaela Wark, deciding to leave, they both took to X on Wednesday to announce they are headed to College Station.
After beginning her collegiate career with the Kansas Jayhawks and then becoming a key piece of the Cowgirls' scoring, Wark will finish out her career looking to add the same power to the Aggies' lineup. The infielder holds a career .283 batting average and was a key component in Oklahoma State reaching the Women’s College World Series in 2024, as she earned NFCA all-region honors for the second time in her career.
Poised as a utility player, Edwards made her college debut as the starting left fielder for the Cowgirls but shifted to third base during her sophomore season. Though she was named a Freshman All-American and grew as a fan-favorite in Stillwater, Edwards has not topped a .300 batting average in her past two seasons. She led the team with 31 runs scored and 27 walks in 2024 but ended the 2025 season with a .282 average over 55 games with 10 doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBIs.
Coming off a fairly successful postseason run, Texas A&M also added former Missouri pitcher Taylor Pannell and Oklahoma outfielder Maya Bland, making for one strong 2026 roster.