Softball On SI

This Iowa High School Softball Star Has a Streak You Have to See to Believe

Nicole Reitz

Sophomore Hope Alstott has gone 166 consecutive at-bats without recording a strikeout over a 61-game span.
Sophomore Hope Alstott has gone 166 consecutive at-bats without recording a strikeout over a 61-game span. / Fort Dodge Senior High School Softball

One Iowa softball player out of Fort Dodge Senior High School is putting up unreal numbers at the plate. Sophomore Hope Alstott has gone 166 consecutive at-bats without recording a strikeout over a 61-game span.

Yes, you read that right. 

It gets even more impressive. The two-year starter for the Dodgers has just five strikeouts in 289 at-bats over 104 games, according to Dana Becker, a sports reporter for the Fort Dodge Messenger. 

Not only is she a beast at the plate, but she is outstanding at shortstop as well. The 2027 grad currently plays travel ball with Southeast Iowa Allstars 18U Scheetz, and although it's still early for college commitments, the college coaches will inevitably be ringing her line with batting stats like this. 

More News: Former OU Softball Catcher Transferring to Clemson

More News: UNC Softball Picks Up Left-Handed Power-Hitter Through Transfer Portal

More News: MaxPreps Announces 2025 Softball State Players of the Year Across All 50 States

Published |Modified
Nicole Reitz
NICOLE REITZ

Nicole Reitz graduated from Indiana University Indianapolis with a degree in sports journalism in 2022 and has been writing about softball and baseball since 2018 .Her work has been published in various publications like Softball America, the Indianapolis Star, and SoxOn35th.

Home/Youth