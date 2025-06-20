This Iowa High School Softball Star Has a Streak You Have to See to Believe
One Iowa softball player out of Fort Dodge Senior High School is putting up unreal numbers at the plate. Sophomore Hope Alstott has gone 166 consecutive at-bats without recording a strikeout over a 61-game span.
Yes, you read that right.
It gets even more impressive. The two-year starter for the Dodgers has just five strikeouts in 289 at-bats over 104 games, according to Dana Becker, a sports reporter for the Fort Dodge Messenger.
Not only is she a beast at the plate, but she is outstanding at shortstop as well. The 2027 grad currently plays travel ball with Southeast Iowa Allstars 18U Scheetz, and although it's still early for college commitments, the college coaches will inevitably be ringing her line with batting stats like this.
