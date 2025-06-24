Top Youth Softball Camps in Colorado This Summer
Summer has arrived, and so has the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond.
Colorado features numerous elite camps at top colleges across the state, as well as a massive camp at the Colorado Sparkler tournament, which hosts college coaches from around the country.
Here are the top camps in Colorado you shouldn’t pass up.
Triple Crown Fastpitch College Camp Sunday at Aurora Sports Park
With the well-known Colorado Sparkler travel ball tournament commencing over the Fourth of July holiday, Triple Crown Fastpitch is kicking off the excitement with high-tempo workouts. With college coaches from LSU, Texas Tech, Clemson, Purdue, Texas A&M, and so many more running drills, players will get the opportunity to work closely with experts in the game. Players will refine skills and develop a deeper understanding of the game.
June 29, 12:20-4:30 p.m.
Northern Colorado Bears Camp at Gloria Rodriguez Field
With two summer prospect camps offering hitting and offense, and pitching and catching, athletes will have the opportunity to gain knowledge from the Bears’ coaching staff and play in a college setting.
Summer Prospect Camp 1 (Hitting/Offense)- June 30, Open to 2030 grads-JUCO level, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Summer Prospect Camp 2 (Pitching or defense)- June 30, Open to 2030 grads-JUCO level, 1-3 p.m.
Colorado State University Camps at CSU Softball Field and Indoor Practice Facility
With two elite prospect camps, players will learn high-level skills, drills, and the mindset needed to compete at the Division I level. These camps are recommended for serious athletes who want to take their game to the next level. Offense, defense, throwing, base running, and game-like situations will all be covered.
Prospect Elite Camp- June 28 and 29, Ages 7-12th grade
Colorado Christian University Camps at All-Star Park
With a youth skills camp and a prospect camp, there’s an opportunity for players of all ages to learn from college coaches and play in a college environment while improving on hitting, fielding, baserunning, pitching and catching.
Youth Skills Camp- June 26, Ages K-8th grade, 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.
Prospect Camp- June 27, Ages 9-12th grade, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.