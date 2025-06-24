Top Youth Softball Camps in Texas This Summer
Summer has arrived, and so has the softball camp season. It’s the perfect time to sign up for a camp to hone your softball skills, whether that be at the plate, in the circle, or your favorite position on the diamond.
The Lone Star State offers plenty of camp opportunities catering to players of various skill levels and ages, ranging from high-level prospect camps to youth-focused skill development programs. There’s even a chance to learn from the reigning National Champions, the Texas Longhorns.
Here are the top camps in Texas you shouldn’t pass up.
Triple Crown Fastpitch Skills Camp Featuring the Texas Longhorns- Old Settlers Park in Round Rock
With this camp being held at the 2025 Southwest Summer Nationals, players who enroll will get personal instruction from the reigning National Champions. Head coach Mike White, associate head coach Steve Singleton, and more will work on a variety of skills and techniques over the three-hour camps.
Instructional Camp- July 10, 6-9 p.m.
Texas A&M Softball Camps at the Aggie Softball Complex
Texas A&M camps cover all aspects of the game. Players will learn how to practice and compete like a college softball player while partaking in organized games that provide a competitive outlet to apply specific drills covered throughout the course of the camp. With a 1:6 ratio of coaches to players, campers are guaranteed to receive personalized instruction.
Youth Defense Camp- July 8, Ages 6-8th grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Defense Camp- July 8, Ages 9-12th grade, 5-8 p.m.
Youth Pitching and Catching Camp- July 9, Ages 6-8th grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Pitching and Catching Camp- July 9, Ages 9-12th grade, 5-8 p.m.
Hitting Under the Lights- July 10, Ages 8-12th grade, 5-8 p.m.
Youth Camp 1- July 14-16, Ages 8-12 years old
Youth Camp 2- July 21-23, Ages 8-12 years old
Nike Softball Camps- OLLU Softball Field
Hosted by Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio and led by head coach Taylor Lira, players will elevate their skills through position-specific drills, hitting techniques, and game situations.
General Skills Day Camp- July 7-10, Ages 8-18, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
General Skills Overnight Camp- July 7-10, Ages 8-18
Garrett Valis Softball Camps at Sam Houston State
Held on the Sam Houston State University campus, players will have the opportunity to learn from head coach Garrett Valis and the rest of the Bearkats softball staff. With a pitchers and catchers clinic, infield and outfield sessions, and hitting drills, there’s a learning opportunity for everyone.
Elite Sessions Camp- July 15, Ages 7th grade-college sophomore
Elite Day Camp- August 5, Ages 7th grade-college sophomore
Schreiner University Camps- Mountaineer Softball Field
With opportunities for ages kindergarten to college freshman, the Mountaineers are developing the game at all levels.
Prospect Camp- June 26, Ages 12th-College Freshman, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lil Mountaineers Camp- July 29-30, Ages K-7th grade, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.