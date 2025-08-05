Connecticut Sun Sale Situation Proves WNBA Players Deserve Significant Pay Raise

The situation around the possible sale of the Connecticut Sun has officially become a saga.

Because after it was initially reported that a group led by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca had agreed to buy the team, some other noteworthy details have emerged.

First, both the WNBA and Pagliuca released statements regarding the rumored $325 million purchase and relocation to Boston. The WNBA stated that such decisions are made by the board of governors and not individual teams. Adding that Boston does not have priority over cities that went through the formal expansion process.

Here’s a statement from a WNBA spokesperson to @TheAthletic re: a potential sale of the Sun to Steve Pagliuca (and a potential move to Boston) https://t.co/O8D8Ts05DM pic.twitter.com/lqPhIqkjWi — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) August 2, 2025

Meanwhile, Pagliuca's statement confirmed the plan to purchase the franchise from the Mohegan Sun Tribe and move it to Boston, however, he made it clear that is contingent on the approval of the WNBA—essentially saying it is in the league's hands.

Steve Pagliuca released a statement this evening, basically saying the purchase of the #Sun and the relocation to Boston is in the WNBA’s hands. pic.twitter.com/S8a8E8mUi5 — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 4, 2025

Following that, a report from Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports made things even more interesting. Costabile reports that the Sun acquisition offer was presented to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert but not to the league's board of governors.

Her article adds that the exclusivity period has expired which allows other interested groups to enter the fray, including one led by Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry.

BREAKING: The $325 million offer made by a group led by Steve Pagliuca was accepted by the Mohegan Tribe and presented to Cathy Engelbert in July.



It was never presented to the WNBA Board of Governors. https://t.co/nflIybm7lW — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) August 4, 2025

This all comes as the Governor of Connecticut has stated he will "do what it takes" to keep the franchise where it is.

It remains to be seen how all this will be sorted out, but one thing is clear, there is competition for WNBA real estate.

WNBA Franchise Value Is Clear Case for Player Pay Raise

To sum up the above, not only are interested parties seemingly competing for current and future WNBA franchises, but the league has of course already announced teams for Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia—those coming on the heels of the launch of Portland and Toronto's teams next season.

So, it is inarguable that the league is growing.

On top of that is the increased price tags for teams. The prospective Sun sale for $325 million would set a record for a women's professional sports team. The Mohegan Sun Tribe purchased the team for $10 million in 2003. The last WNBA team sold, the Atlanta Dream in 2021, was reportedly acquired for under that $10 million figure.

One doesn't have to be a math major to see the staggering increase in franchise value based on the Sun sale price. Not to mention, it isn't as if Connecticut is considered one of the league's marquee teams.

The New York Liberty recently received a $450 million valuation. While the Golden State Valkyries are expected to be valued at a figure even higher than that in the near future.

All this goes to show, that any crying about the WNBA not being a profitable business isn't taking into account the skyrocketing value of franchises.

“I don’t have any concern for the billionaires who own teams and are losing pocket change on a WNBA team” - John Skipper



Things got just a bit heated as @DavidPSamson and @JohnSkipper broke down the great WNBA salary debate.@remymartinUS pic.twitter.com/oIxeoX9wFF — Pablo Torre Finds Out (@pablofindsout) August 1, 2025

The league's lack of profit has been the primary argument against the player's case for a significant pay increase and share of the revenue.

But said argument doesn't hold water considering the folks making it actually don't have access to the financials and are ignoring other significant factors—the value of franchise ownership being a major one.

There's also the fact that increased viewership has led to a significant jump in the league's media rights deal, which hasn't gone into effect yet, thus meaning the money is on the way.

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA CBA negotiations down to the simplest form pic.twitter.com/fbzG9Kfc0d — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 19, 2025

WNBA ratings, attendance, and franchise value are all way up. It's impossible to take in that information and not see that the players deserve a huge increase in pay.

The only question remaining is just how much of a raise they'll be able to secure in CBA negotiations with the WNBA.

