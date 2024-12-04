Butler Star Jahmyl Telfort Shares Thoughts on Caitlin Clark's Support
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been one of the Butler University men's basketball team's biggest supporters this year.
Ever since Butler hired Clark's boyfriend Connor McCaffery as an assistant coach back in September, Clark has shown her support for the program. This support intensified once the Fever's season ended and Clark finally had enough free time to attend basketball games other than her own.
And that's exactly what she has done. The 22-year-old has been seen at nearly every game that Butler (who is currently 7-1) has played this season and has brought a ton of added attention to the program.
Whether it's Clark laughing on the sidelines, rocking glasses, looking bored, or merely cheering, she makes headlines during most Butler outings.
But Butler star Jahmyl Telfort — who was the Big East Player of the Week this week after averaging 23.5 points per game in the Arizona Tip-Off championship — conveyed that he appreciates Clark's support during a December 3 interview on the "Big East Shootaround" podcast with John Fanta.
"I mean, she has been to a couple practices," Telfort said when Fanta asked whether he has met Clark. "And obviously she's amazing at basketball, we all know that. The stuff that she's doing for women's sports is incredible. And it's just great to have her supporting us. She has been to a couple practices, she has been to our games, she's supportive. And we just love it."
Telfort and Butler fans can probably expect to see Clark at the team's next home game on December 10.