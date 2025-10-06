Caitlin Clark Spurning Colts Jersey Sends Clear Suggestion

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has made her NFL allegiance extremely clear in the past: she is a steadfast supporter of the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the Chiefs have been football's most successful franchise over the past decade (which is proven by their three Super Bowl championships and five Super Bowl appearances over that time), nobody can call Clark a bandwagon fan.

Photos and videos of her rocking Chiefs gear as a little kid have gone viral on social media in the past, and she has spoken openly about her family's fandom multiple times. So, while Kansas City being an NFL juggernaut and star tight end Travis Kelce being engaged to pop music sensation Taylor Swift (who Clark adores) makes No. 22's fandom more trendy, she deserves a lot of credit for her sustained loyalty.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (upper middle) sits with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (upper right) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

And Clark's loyalty seemed to get tested in a hilarious way on October 5.

Caitlin Clark Doesn't Put on Indianapolis Colts Jersey

Clark has been seen at several Indianapolis Colts games since getting drafted to the Fever, as both teams play in Indianapolis. The most recent example of this was on Sunday, when Clark and several of her Fever teammates showed up to Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the now 4-1 Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Videos of Clark, Aari McDonald, and Makayla Timpson holding and wearing custom Colts jerseys made the rounds on social media. Initially, Clark appeared happy about receiving her customized No. 22 blue jersey.

Caitlin Clark & The Fever are on the sidelines at #ForTheShoe game

🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/ZmyDHuDjHg — Nick Hamilton (@NickHamilton213) October 5, 2025

Subsequent videos and photos came out. They showed that, contrary to her teammates, Clark was not putting the jersey on.

X user @nosyone4 posted a photo of Clark holding (and therefore not wearing) her Colts jersey with the caption, "lmfao caitlin will not wear that jersey". The post has blown up, amassing over 820,000 views on the platform in less than 24 hours.

lmfao caitlin will not wear that jersey pic.twitter.com/xmkFyKVR6Q — correlation (@nosyone4) October 5, 2025

There's no way to say for certain why Clark is not wearing the jersey. However, many fans on social media are suggesting it's because of her Chiefs fandom, which makes a lot of sense.

Uh nope. She is a Chiefs fan since she was a kid! pic.twitter.com/smrkkLznCG — ATX Irish Gal 🙏🏼🇺🇸❤️ (@Notmyfault99) October 5, 2025

The Chiefs and the Colts are both in the AFC conference, which makes it impossible for Clark to truly root for both teams. In fact, Kansas City and Indianapolis are facing off against each other on the Chiefs' home field on November 23.

Given that Clark has attended several Chiefs games in the past, there would seem to be a good chance she'll be at that game. And if she is, she surely won't be wearing her new Colts jersey.

