Unrivaled Playoffs Viewership Numbers Revealed After Inaugural Season
The Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league ended on Monday with Rose BC securing the league's first championship after defeating Vinyl BC by a score of 62-54 in the championship game.
This means that every player on Rose BC (including Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese) has an additional $50,000 in their pockets as a bonus for winning the championship as they leave Miami and head to wherever their WNBA team is located to prepare for the 2025 WNBA season.
Over the past few months, Unrivaled's viewership metrics have been an interesting story to follow because they help gauge interest and attention in the new league.
The league started out strong in its first weekend, averaging over 300,000 viewers for the first two games of its season with the viewership number peaking at 364,000. The opening rounds of the 1v1 tournament drew 165,000 viewers on TNT — however, Round 1 also aired on TruTV, which wasn't factored into this number — and the Round 2/Quarterfinal games on February 11 drew 189,000 viewers on TruTV.
The Semifinals/Championship broadcast averaged 377,000 viewers, and viewership peaked at 398,000 viewers when Napheesa Collier and Aaliyah Edwards faced off in the championship game.
Unrivaled's playoffs viewership numbers have recently been released, and come close to what the 1v2 tournament championship produced. Per TNT U.S. Sports PR, the league championship game averaged 364,000 viewers and peaked at 385,000 viewers. This marks a 99% increase in viewership compared to the league's regular season average.
Per Sports Media Watch, the entire Unrivaled playoffs averaged 284,000 viewers. Specifically, the Laces vs. Rose game averaged 263,000 viewers and the Vinyl vs. Lunar Owls averaged 226,000 viewers.
These impressive viewership metrics add a cherry on top of what was a fantastic first season of Unrivaled. It will be thrilling to see how the league improves upon its product (and who else they can entice to join the league) come 2026.