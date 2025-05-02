Everton Could Land £10M Sunderland Star as West Ham, AS Roma Circle
It is never a bad time to talk about transfer rumours. We are in the most important part of the season for Sunderland, but the reports do not stop.
Just a few hours ago, we reported Jobe Bellingham's situation, who declared himself focused on his current situation with the Black Cats amid links with Chelsea.
Well, now the attention is focused on another of the key pieces of the team, with a contract soon to expire. We are talking about captain Dan Neil.
Sunderland Could Offload Dan Neil to Everton, Expert Claims
In an exclusive interview with Goodison News, former Everton scout Bryan King stated that he believes Sunderland can let Dan Neil go for around £10million.
King even felt that it is this type of deal that Toffee manager David Moyes will be looking to close ahead of next season.
I think Sunderland would expect around £10m for this player (...) Instead of bringing in expensive players from abroad, these are players you should be looking at (...) If Neil is available for that kind of price, you think of all the money that Everton have misspent, this is the kind of deal Moyes would like.- Bryan King
We had previously informed West Ham United and AS Roma's interest in Dan Neil, reported by TEAMTalk.
Therefore, if Everton want to secure the signature of the Lads' pupil, they will have to make a considerable financial or, alternatively, strategic effort.
It is clear that, in the event of finally being promoted to the Premier League, Sunderland will have to try to give a blow on the table and instead of selling, extend the contract of one of its most important players, not only for his sporting current situation, but also for his status as an academy graduate.
Let's remember that Neil's contract runs until the summer of 2026, so if he is not renewed, he would have to be sold this coming summer to prevent him from leaving for free.