Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham Drops Transfer Hint Amid Chelsea Links

Jobe Bellingham still has unfinished business at Sunderland, and his recent comments might worry Chelsea fans.

Manuel Meza

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham.
Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham. / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sunderland will be keeping their fingers crossed for a beneficial result in the promotion playoffs to compete in the Premier League next season.

Even so, the Black Cats still have a league fixture against QPR on Saturday, May 3. Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham was awarded the Championship's Young Player of the Year prize on April 27.

The Lads' young star took the opportunity to send a strong message on his Instagram account.

Team of the Season & Young Player of the Season - extremely grateful for the support of everyone around me. Not done yet...

Jobe Bellingham

This message comes amid Chelsea's interest in Jobe, which was reported by Football Insider recently. Clearly, the young player's 'not done yet' did not go unnoticed by the fans.

Bellingham's post even received a response from a Real Madrid superstar. We are of course talking about his brother, Jude, who responded, “Deserved brother.”

This season, and at just 19 years of age, Jobe has established himself as an undisputed starter for Sunderland. He has made 39 Championship appearances this season, starting 38 of them.

Competition

Matches

Goals

Assists

Championship

39

4

3

Jobe has scored 4 goals and dished out 3 assists, with one league game still to play, not to mention the playoffs, where Bellingham clearly still has something to say.

