FEATURE: Do Sunderland pass the Jamie Carragher 'healthy squad' test?
If you watched Monday Night Football on Sky Sports you probably, like me, had a little chuckle at Jamie Carragher’s rant about the size of the Chelsea squad. It also got me thinking about Sunderland.
The former Liverpool man implored Chelsea to stop signing players and players to stop joining Chelsea. It was enjoyable viewing, but he also dropped something very interesting about squad depth.
Sunderland’s squad depth was called into question after a full second string team lost to Preston in the EFL Cup last week. Is it all that bad, though?
Carragher offered his view on what a ‘healthy’ squad looked like, saying: “In every team I played in, there were seven or eight players who knew they were playing every week.
"Then you've got seven or eight players who are fighting for three positions. Then you've got another six players who are squad players. That is a healthy squad.”
So, with that criteria in mind, I thought I’d apply it to the current Sunderland squad to see just how healthy it is.
Know they’re playing every week
Anthony Patterson
Patterson is the clear number one at Sunderland and they are not even trying to pretend otherwise. In fact, the last few goalkeepers the club have signed, Alex Bass, Nathan Bishop, Simon Moore – we’re all bought with no expectation at all that they would be realistically challenging Patterson for his position.
Trai Hume
Hume looks safe as houses right now, mainly because it’s quite hard to imagine getting another right back close to his level at Championship level.
Dan Ballard
Ballard is yet to play this season due to undergoing minor knee surgery over the summer, but he is Sunderland’s best centre back by some distance. In fact, he’s one of the best two or three centre backs in the entire division.
Dan Neil
There is some serious competition for Sunderland’s three midfield positions, but Neil being handed the captain’s armband for this season shows he’s going to play every week if available. Rightly so as well, as he is the best of a very good bunch.
Jobe Bellingham
Bellingham has been a mainstay of the Sunderland team since joining a year ago, even when many thought he looked incredibly fatigued and in need a rest. He’s even better this season, so you’d imagine his spot in the starting XI would be safe again.
Jack Clarke
If he stays, and that is obviously a very big if, then he is obviously going to start every game. He’s the best winger in the whole Championship, possibly the best player.
Patrick Roberts
Roberts was nowhere near his usual self last season, but he looks to have rediscovered his mojo over the summer. Once Ian Poveda gets up and running his starting spot may come under some real threat, but for now he is firmly the man in possession.
Dennis Cirkin
If he’s fit and available, Cirkin is one of the first names on the teamsheet. Whether he can stay fit and available is the only thing he has to prove.
Fighting
Alan Browne
If I was writing this before the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, I’d have probably had Browne among the automatic starters. However, Chris Rigg’s performance has put some real pressure on the former Preston man.
Chris Rigg
In terms of raw talent and sheer ability, Rigg may well be the best player in the whole Sunderland squad. Needs to be handled with care though due to his age, so hard to imagine him starting every week. Then again, more performances like he delivered against Sheffield Wednesday and he’ll be impossible to displace.
Pierre Ekwah
There is no question Ekwah’s stock has fallen in the last 12 months, but he still has ability in abundance. Assuming he stays this summer, he’ll be challenging for place a team.
Ian Poveda
We are yet to see him play since his summer move due to an abundance of caution over his fitness, but he definitely hasn’t come here to be a back-up.
Luke O’Nien
I felt mean having O’Nien in this group rather than the automatic starters one, but he is someone who will have to maintain a very high level to stay in the team. Aji Alese has brought a lot to the Sunderland backline whilst deputising for Dan Ballard, and you’d not like to call who Le Bris sticks with once the Northern Irishman is back.
Aji Alese
He’s tall, he’s mobile, he’s strong, he’s quick, and he can bring natural balance to the back four with his left foot. He will fancy himself to establish himself as a first choice centre back and Sunderland this season and why shouldn’t he?
Eliezer Mayenda
The young Spaniard won’t be Sunderland’s first choice striker this season, but he’s proven he has plenty to offer now.
Adil Aouchiche
Aouchiche showed quality in flashes during his first season at Sunderland, although he was not helped by having no obvious natural position. Le Bris seems to have a clearer idea for him in mind though and it will only help him. On ability alone, though, he’ll be expecting to challenge for a starting spot.
Squad players
Romaine Mundle
The former Spurs man looks a little raw and inconsistent right now, and he will find it hard to get game time in a squad stacked with good wingers. The talent is there though to make an impact now and again.
Abdoullah Ba
Like Mundle, you definitely feel he has the talent to make a contribution. You just feel that he doesn’t have the consistency yet.
Leo Hjelde
I am not sure many would be especially comfortable seeing him in either position, but Hjelde can play centre back or left back and remains a handy squad player.
Nazariy Rusyn
Never really happened for him yet at Sunderland, and he looks like he will be third-choice striker at best for the club this season. Can be handy though.
Jenson Seelt
Seelt is easy to forget about as he is recovering from a long-term injury, but he was showing some real promise last season and will be a useful option again when he returns.
Simon Moore
Just your standard back-up goalkeeper really.
Do Sunderland pass the test?
Everyone can make up their own minds, of course, but for me it does. Or, at least, it is very close to.
The squad is still short a senior striker and possibly a right back, although Luke O’Nien could likely fill in there when Hume is unavailable.
It’s not absolutely perfect by any means and probably never will be, but there is good depth there and it all looks very well balanced.
Hopefully, come the end of the transfer window, it will look even better.