GALLERY: Luke O'Nien's Sunderland story so far in pictures

Luke O'Nien played his 200th game for Sunderland on New Year's Day, so now seems like a good time to remember all he has given the club.

Players come and go in football, but very few leave the kind of mark on a club that Luke O'Nien has at Sunderland. 

The former Wycombe Wanderers man arrived as a complete unknown and yet it is now unimaginable that he could play for anyone else. 

One of the things that endears O'Nien tot the Sunderland fans so much is that he has been through it all with them. 

The League One years saw a big turnover of players, and O'Nien and Gooch are the only ones who stuck with us for it all. 

O'Nien played his 200th game for the Black Cats at Blackpool, saying afterwards: “I'm dead proud.

“I would have loved to see it with a win, but I can only thank everyone connected to the club for giving me this opportunity.

“I've loved it since day one. I got off to a tough start, but I love putting the red and white on and stepping out with the boys and trying to fight for the points with everyone behind us.

“I love it. Let's try to get a lot more [appearances]."

So, let's take a a pictorial stroll down memory lane to look at Luke O'Nien's Sunderland story -so far. 

