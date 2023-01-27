'A player who gets bums off seats' - Leeds expert tells us all about Joe Gelhardt

Sunderland have pulled off what is generally seen as a bit of a coup by landing Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan.

The 20-year-old has joined on loan until the end of the season, with Sunderland beating off competition from a plethora of Championship rivals to secure his signature.

We wanted to know a lot more about Gelhardt so we went to the best Leeds United authority out there – TEAMTalk editor James Marshment.

So, what can you tell us about new Sunderland striker Joe Gelhardt, James?

SN: With Ellis Simms leaving most Sunderland fans assumed a target man type striker would be signed to replace him, but that's not Gelhardt. What kind of player is he?

James: He's been compared in the past to Wayne Rooney and I think that's a good likeness. He's short, robust, stocky and with a low centre of gravity, is skilful and pretty direct.

He likes the ball to his feet and running at opposition defenders; so definitely not a target man.

If anything, he's better suited to the more withdrawn forward role; a number 10 if you like.

SN: In terms of his current level, where is he at? Looking from afar, I think many thought he'd kick on and be a Premier league player this season.

James: His lack of progress this season has been a surprise as plenty expected a big season for him, and some even tipping him as an outsider to win an England call up.

But his role for Leeds has been restricted to bit-part player, coming off the bench - often late in games - and very little opportunities from the start.

When he did last start a game - at Cardiff in the FA Cup - he looked really rusty and almost a little short on confidence.

The loan has definitely come at the right time for him though, as there's a player with Premier League ability hiding in there.

SN: Sunderland's preferred system is 4-2-3-1. Where would Gelhardt best fit into that?

James: I can see him as the central figure behind the frontman, though can operate as the No 9 if required. He's a little wasted if asked to play on the flanks, though.

His best performances at Leeds probably came in Bielsa's 4-1-4-1 system - not a huge variation on the 4-2-3-1 though - so should fit in nicely.

SN: Are you surprised that Sunderland have managed to get him? It seemed to be a bit of a saga waiting to see where he would go this month.

James: Leeds were flooded with enquiries even before the window opened with as many as 10 Championship clubs registering an interest in him.

The player's first choice were Wigan, to whom he has deep affection and ties, while Victor Orta (Leeds' director of football) wanted him to go to Swansea as it was felt their style was best suited to his game.

In the end, though, I think Sunderland are a great choice. Sunderland fans will love him and he's the kind of player who gets bums off seats.

If he starts well, he could be a hero up there. And he could be the difference-maker in that quest for a play-off places. I'll be following his progress closely.

SN: Obviously we all know this is the kind of loan that doesn't turn into a permanent deal at the end. So, from a Leeds point of view, what is the ideal outcome from this deal?

James: Leeds just want to see Joffy getting the game time he needs right now. He's only managed a total of 331 minutes all season for Leeds and it's about seeing him rebuild his confidence, developing his natural talent and hopefully scoring and making plenty of goals.

Leeds still think he has a big future at Elland Road and references have been made to the fact Harry Kane underwent a series of loans early in his career too. It's character building.

For Joffy, Leeds don't see a loan spell away as a bump in the road, but more another step towards greatness.

A huge thank you to James for answering our questions. Make sure you’re following James on Twitter, and make sure you check out TEAMtalk too for breaking football news.

