'I like him' - Regis Le Bris talks up Sunderland youngster's prospects
Regis Le Bris has praised Sunderland youngster Zak Johnson, who he believes may well have a big future at the club.
Johnson played his first senior game for the club in the 2-0 EFL Cup defeat to Preston, although he played an unfamiliar full back role rather than centrally.
That led to a performance that drew criticism from some quarters, but Le Bris says he has been very impressed by the Wearsider since he returned from a loan spell at Dundalk this summer.
"He played as a right back today so it's a different position for him," Le Bris said.
"Centre-back is his best position. He still wants to learn. He gives 100% all the time, I like this kind of player.
"The competition in this position is high at the club, so we'll see if it's better for him and the club to go on loan. But I like his personality, he's always involved in the game and training sessions."
It's a fairly safe bet that Johnson will be keen to get out and play more games as well, as it's something he has spoken about before. However, it would all be to serve his dream of playing for Sunderland.
Speaking earlier this summer, Johnson said: “That’s my aim (to break into the Sunderland first team). You’ve always got to aim as high as possible. Sunderland is my home club, so it would be an absolute dream to play for them and even get a run of games for them in the Championship.
"For me, the message in my head is I'm not 19 anymore, I need to mature and forget about my age. I need to show no matter what age I am I can be reliable, trustworthy and I can be a player the manager can trust in."
Zak Johnson played right back ahead of Timothee Pembele, who was a surprise omission from the squad completely.
That led to assumptions that the Frenchman was close to a loan exit, but Le Bris said that wasn’t the case – although Sunderland are trying.
“We are looking for the possibility of a loan but nothing is close at the moment," he said.
