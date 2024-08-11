Jack Clarke told to stick with Sunderland as Regis Le Bris provides transfer update
Regis Le Bris has urged Jack Clarke to stick with Sunderland, describing it as the ‘perfect’ place for him.
The winger was the Black Cats’ top goalscorer last season and he got up and running again immediately by netting the second in the 2-0 win at Cardiff on the opening day of 24/25 campaign.
With less than two years left on his contract and little prospect of an extension as things stand, this summer represents Sunderland’s best chance to get maximum money from selling the 23-year-old.
He is not short on suitors either, with Ipswich, Southampton, and Brentford all keen to take him the Premier League,
However, Le Bris, like all supporters, is hoping that doesn’t happen – and he believes the former Tottenham man will reap the long-term benefits if he remains on Wearside this season.
“I think his position with us is perfect,” Le Bris said. “Let's not change anything! Stay with us, keep growing because we need this kind of player.
“The rest, I don't know. He's an important player for us, for sure.
With just three weeks to go in the transfer window, all eyes are on whether Sunderland can add at least one new established striker to their ranks.
Eliezer Mayenda played at Cardiff and did okay, but it was apparent that the 19-year-old is still not ready to lead the line at Championship level.
Le Bris, though, says constant work is going on behind the scenes on recruitment, and in the meantime he is happy to work with what he has.
“I'm only focused at the moment on the team,” Le Bris said.
“On the recruitment, I know behind the scenes the club is working very hard to find the right solution. All the teams in this league want to improve their squad and we know that we can give something more, for sure. We will see during the next week.
“The players we have at the moment in this position are good and talented but are too young to support the pressure of the Championship where there is so many games. If they start too early in that position, it won't help them or help the team.
“So we have to find the right competition in this position and the right hierarchy inside the club, for sure.”