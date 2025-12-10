A new team seems to be joining those interested in the services of Santiago Gimenez, as media outlets report that, in addition to Sunderland, Boca Juniors will bid for the Mexican.

Despite the poor performance Santiago Gimenez has shown in recent months, he has aroused the interest of multiple clubs in different competitions, after it was rumored that AC Milan is looking to move the Mexican to acquire another forward.

In addition to offers from the Premier League, the player is being watched by Boca Juniors, which is seeking to acquire the services of the national team player.

Bad News for Sunderland as Transfer Target Draws Interest From Historic Club



It is worth remembering that several weeks ago, it was known that Sunderland was preparing an offer that would exceed 30 million, which would be presented to the 'Rossoneri' team when the transfer window opens. Despite this, Rafaela Pimienta, Gimenez's agent, denied that AC Milan has intentions of changing the Mexican and that he will remain in Serie A.

Even so, TuttoSport, a prestigious Italian media outlet, reported that the South American club is showing interest and has already contacted the Milan management to finalize details as soon as possible. The portal reported that Boca Juniors would be bringing in the Mexican due to the departure of Miguel Merentiel or any of the forwards who could leave the *xeneize* team in the market that is about to open.

Likewise, is assured that for now the conversations have not progressed much, as the team led by Juan Roman Riquelme intends for the player to be loaned to them, which was denied by AC Milan. Initial rumors claimed that the Italian team would be signing a new player, so the sale of Santiago Gimenez would help the club's finances.

After missing the last few weeks of activities due to an ankle problem, Santiago Gimenez is close to returning to AC Milan, according to Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian coach did not reveal the exact date for 'Santi's' return, although he added that he expects him to join training this same week. "Gimenez needs to come back; we are waiting for him, and we hope he can partially rejoin the team this week."

