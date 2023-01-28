Fulham 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats impress at Craven Cottage

As Tony Mowbray had said in the press, an away fixture against a Fulham side sitting 7th in the Premier League provided a real test of where this young, attacking Sunderland side are at at the moment.

A full strength starting eleven indicated that Mowbray was taking this game seriously, and when Jack Clarke nicked the ball and slotted calmly home in the sixth minute, the signs were positive.

But when Ross Stewart went off with a serious injury after 20 minutes, it felt like a gut punch, not just for this match, but for the remainder of Sunderland's season.

While Fulham did equalise through Tom Cairney, Sunderland showed both courage and quality to get a very creditable draw.

Stewart's injury mars the day, but this was a performance which will leave fans bristling with pride and excitement at the direction in which this remarkably young side are headed.

Sunderland player ratings vs Fulham (4-2-3-1)

Antony Patterson - Absolutely magnificent. He made save after save, each one more impressive than the last. In recent weeks in the Championship he hasn't had a great deal to do, so this was a reminder of what an impressive young goalkeeper Sunderland have on their hands. 9

Trai Hume - With the ball at his feet he's enormously impressive. His technique on the ball is superb - remarkable considering his schooling was in the Northern Irish League. He can be got at for pace, Solomon getting the better of him once or twice, but it was still an excellent performance. 8

Dan Ballard - Got in the way of everything. What else would you expect? Crazy to think he's only 23. I'd be shocked if he doesn't play the majority of his career in the Premier League. 8

Danny Batth - Not at the heart of the action as much as Ballard, but still crucial to keeping Fulham at bay. 7

Aji Alese - Carded for a late challenge in the first half. Taken off at half time, hopefully as a precaution. Always does admirably, but does at times look a square peg in a round hole playing at full back. 6

Dan Neil - Hardly put a foot wrong since the World Cup. This isn't at all meant as a slight on Edouard Michut, but if you didn't know, and were told that one of the central midfielders had spent last season training with Messi and Mbappe, you might assume it was Dan Neil. What a player. 9

Edouard Michut - Class again. Something has clicked with him, and he seems to be playing with hunger. Played a delightful ball through to Clarke when Sunderland were under the cosh, and generally distributed the ball really well alongside Neil. 8

Jack Clarke - Did superbly to steal the ball and curl past Rodak for the opener. He ran hard and covered Alese and Huggins well. Hopefully the goal gives him a boost of confidence. I'd like to see him get shots away quicker, as he strikes the ball really well. 7

Amad Diallo - Same story as in the last few weeks. A wonderful player, integral to how Sunderland play, but could perhaps be more clinical. Still, it's an absolute joy seeing him in red and white. 8

Patrick Roberts - Magic. A question before the match was whether Amad and Roberts' quality would still show against higher level opposition, and the answer was a resounding YES. Like Amad, he possibly could have scored today, but I'll never moan when a player shows that much grace and flair in a Sunderland shirt. 9

Ross Stewart - Absolutely devastating injury. For him. For the fans. Whether others can step up and fill in for his goalscoring remains to be seen, but just on a human level it's gutting for such a quality, hardworking player to have such cruel luck. 6

SUBS

Abdoullah Ba - Came on for Stewart much earlier than he would have expected, and played in a sort of fluid attacking role. It's interesting and a credit to Ba, that Mowbray often sees him as that first substitute now. He ran hard but it didn't quite happen for him with the ball today. 6

Niall Huggins - Came on for Alese at half time and stood up to the challenges that came down his flank for the most part. Looks a good little player, although perhaps a little awkward at left back? 6

Jewison Bennette - Buzzed around and pressed Fulham's backline as they were starting to dominate. 6

Pierre Ekwah - Was thrown in the deep end for his debut and looked a little rusty on the ball. Did manage to win the ball back a couple of times though, and added much needed legs in midfield when Fulham were starting to get on top. Plenty more to come from him. 6

Chris Rigg - Got stuck in and battled against players twice his age. Always looked to play forward. If that last minute goal had stood, it could have been the best moment of a season of great moments. 8

Player of the Match - Anthony Patterson - Sunderland played excellently and deserved at least the draw.

However, had Patterson not played so well the Black Cats would be out of the cup now. Excellent.

Read more Sunderland coverage