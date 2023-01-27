Skip to main content
Fulham vs Sunderland: Full referee and VAR details

All you need to know about the match officials for when Sunderland take on Premier League outfit Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Michael Salisbury will take charge of Sunderland's FA cup clash with Fulham, alongside his assistants, Matthew Wilkes and Mark Scholes, as well as the fourth official, Leigh Doughty. 

The Lancashire-born referee has officiated across the entirety of the English football pyramid, from the Premier League down to the National league.

The Salisbury name is tied with officiating, as Michael's Dad, Graham, was also an EFL referee.

Salisbury is part of the Preston Referees Society, and is also a level three Referee Tutor for football officials in training.

Salisbury record in Sunderland games

Salisbury was the man in the middle for when Sunderland beat Wigan Athletic 4-1 at the DW stadium back in December this season. 

In the match, Sunderland were awarded a penalty by Salisbury after Wigan player, Tom Naylor, brought down Patrick Roberts in the box.

The decision was criticised by Wigan boss Kolo Toure, and described as 'harsh'. 

Nevertheless, Scottish international Ross Stewart stepped up and made no mistake from the spot, putting The Black Cats 2-1 up. 

Stewart slots the ball home from the spot. 

Two late goals from Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo saw Sunderland reach a comfortable score-line against The Latics. 

Salisbury has officiated four games for Sunderland in League One during the 18/19 and 19/20 seasons. 

Sunderland won 1, lost 1, and drew 2 of the matches he took charge of in League One. 

He also refereed two FA Cup matches for Sunderland in the same two seasons, where The Black Cats lost to Walsall (18/19) and drew to Gillingham in the first round (19/20). 

Mike Salisbury

Salisbury averaged just two yellow cards per game in those four matches.

Furthermore, he was the man in the middle for Sunderland's EFL Trophy quarter-final against Manchester City U23s, and semi-final against Bristol Rovers, in the 18/19 season. 

Sunderland went on to win both matches 2-0, progressing to the final where they lost out to Portsmouth.

Salisbury's stats this season: 

Games: 18
Yellow cards: 58
Red cards: 1
Penalties awarded: 3
Cards per game: 3.28

Sunderland face a tough challenge to progress in the FA cup against Premier League side Fulham, but they will be hoping that Salisbury and his team can conduct a fair outing this Saturday.

Who is the VAR for Fulham vs Sunderland?

Sunderland are not really used to VAR having spent so long languishing in League One, but the system will be in operation at Craven Cottage. 

Graham Scott will be the VAR for the game with Stuart Burt assisting him. 

Scott has refereed Sunderland four times - all of them in the Premier League era. Three were defeats, with the only win coming in a 4-2 away win over Swansea in which Jermain Defoe scored a hat-trick.

