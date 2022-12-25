How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn
Sunderland welcome high-flying Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day so what could be a real Championship Christmas cracker.
It’s been a solid first half of the season for the Black Cats, and this game is sure to be an important one for head coach Tony Mowbray who will be facing his former club.
Sunderland have a few injuries, meaning we could see a switch to a 4-4-2 system, but generally the squad is looking in decent shape.
- Sunderland predicted lineup vs Blackburn: Could Black Cats switch to a 4-4-2 system?
- Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers Preview: How to watch, team news, last meeting, recent form and referee
Here is how you can watch the action.
How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn
When: Saturday 26 December, 12.30pm GMT/7.30am EST/4.30am PST
Where: Stadium of Light, Sunderland
Referee: Darren Bond
How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn in the UK
- Sky Sports Football
How to watch Hull vs Sunderland in the US
- SAFSee (all international viewers)
- ESPN+
How to stream Sunderland vs Blackburn
The usual legitimate sources for streaming Sunderland games are not available for this one. Since it has been selected by Sky TV for live broadcast, it is subject to blackout rules.
It won’t, therefore, be available via iFollow or Sunderland AFC’s own streaming service for UK viewers.
Read More Sunderland Coverage
- Key Sunderland duo 'ready' for big role
- Tony Mowbray tips midfield youngster to finally make Sunderland impact
- Sunderland set hefty Ross Stewart price tag amid Rangers interest - report
- Four Championship striker deals that make Sunderland Ross Stewart valuation look too low
- Tony Mowbray says Alex Neil and Lee Johnson are the reasons for slow Sunderland changes