Sunderland welcome high-flying Blackburn Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day so what could be a real Championship Christmas cracker.

It’s been a solid first half of the season for the Black Cats, and this game is sure to be an important one for head coach Tony Mowbray who will be facing his former club.

Sunderland have a few injuries, meaning we could see a switch to a 4-4-2 system, but generally the squad is looking in decent shape.

Here is how you can watch the action.

How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn

When: Saturday 26 December, 12.30pm GMT/7.30am EST/4.30am PST

Where: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Referee: Darren Bond

How to watch Sunderland vs Blackburn in the UK

Sky Sports Football

How to watch Hull vs Sunderland in the US

SAFSee (all international viewers)

ESPN+

How to stream Sunderland vs Blackburn

The usual legitimate sources for streaming Sunderland games are not available for this one. Since it has been selected by Sky TV for live broadcast, it is subject to blackout rules.

It won’t, therefore, be available via iFollow or Sunderland AFC’s own streaming service for UK viewers.

