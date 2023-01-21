Sunderland vs Middlesbrough preview: How to watch, team news, last meeting and referee

Sunderland are back in action on Sunday lunchtime with a 12pm kick-off, with Middlesbrough making the short journey to Wearside.

The game is being broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Sunderland currently sit in 10th position after losing to Swansea City at home last weekend, while Middlesbrough are on a four match unbeaten streak and currently occupy fourth position.

How to Watch

When: Sunday 22nd January, 2023 - 12pm Kick-Off

Where: Stadium of Light, Sunderland

How too watch: Sky Sports, ESPN+

Team News

Luke O'Nien will be missing for Sunderland this weekend as he starts his three match suspension after being sent off against Swansea City.

Alex Pritchard, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese all remain doubtful, whilst Elliot Embleton is out longer term.

Darragh Lenihan, Anfernee Dijksteel and Matt Clarke will be missing for Middlesbrough as they continue to recover from injury.

Last Meeting

The two teams last played each other in the league in September 2022, with Middlesbrough prevailing 1-0 winners.

Sunderland did lose Ross Stewart in the warm-up though, which had a big impact on the Black Cats.

Sunderland team: Patterson, O'Nien, Batth, Cirkin, Gooch, Neil, Evans, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, Simms

Recent Form

Sunderland: DWWDL

Middlesbrough: LWWWW

Head-to-Head (Last 10 Matches)

Sunderland wins: 1

Draws: 3

Middlesbrough wins: 6

Who is the referee?

James Linington will take charge of this match and has refereed 37 games over the last 12 months and has issued 107 yellow cards.

Linington last refereed a Sunderland match back in December 2022, when the lads lost at home to West Brom, 2-1.

He will be assisted by Paul Hodskinson and Ian Cooper, with Darren Bond acting as the fourth official.

What the Managers said

Tony Mowbray faces his former and boyhood club this weekend, and will be looking for his side to bounce back and gain some much needed momentum in their hunt for the play-offs.

Mowbray said: "They are games that footballers should want to play in. It will be a big crowd and there will be a bit of local pride at stake between two teams that are doing okay in the league.

"You know that I live on Teesside. Every time I go to the garage or the shop, everybody wishes you well. But as i said, the last time we played Middlesbrough, everyone is nice, but they don't want you to get a result on the day.

"I'm really looking forward to it and it will be a really good game. Watching Middlesbrough games over recent weeks, they have done exceptionally well.

"Michael has brought a confidence and a belief in the team. They are very good with the ball, they have got good rotations and passing lines. It will be a really good game of football.

"Our team is in a good place. We've got some good players ourselves and it will be a really good football match.

"I said to them on the training ground this morning, they have got to enjoy the challenge, they have got to show how talented we can be and face it head on".

Michael Carrick, meanwhile, is expecting a tough game against Sunderland, but will be looking to extend his sides unbeaten run to five matches.

Carrick Said: "Sunderland are a very good team and have a very good forward line.

"I know Amad very well from United. He's a terrific footballer and seems to have jumped up a level again from the start of the season.

"His performances have improved and he is a threat. Not just Amad though, right across the front-line, Sunderland have really good individuals who can change games at any moment and cause you problems. That's why they're up there at the moment and they are a danger. That's a challenge, of course, but it's one we're ready for and we're looking forward to the game".

Sunderland are carrying plenty of injuries, with Tony Mowbray describing his resources as 'stretched.'

It should still be a relatively strong Sunderland team that he can select, though.

Sunderland predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Patterson; Hume, Ballard, Batth, Gooch; Evans, Neil; Roberts, Amad, Clarke; Stewart

Read more Sunderland coverage