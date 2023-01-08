Skip to main content
WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

Catch up on everything that went on at New Meadow as Sunderland beat Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Sunderland provided some FA Cup drama at Shrewsbury as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches. 

The Black Cats headed to Shropshire in the familiar position of having to manage an injury crisis. 

Despite a dominant performance from the visitors, Shrewsbury looked to have nicked it when Matthew Pennington gave them an 81st-minute lead from a corner. 

However, Sunderland appear to be made of sterner stuff these days, and they responded brilliantly by scoring two injury-time goals to complete an unlikely comeback. 

First Ross Stewart headed Sunderland level from a corner. Seriously, a corner! An actual corner! Luke O'Nien then swept home the winner from outside the box with virtually the last kick of the game. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

You can watch the goals and limited highlights below. 

Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.

Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland highlights

There is also plenty of post-match coverage on Sunderland Nation to enjoy, so feel free to check out the following:

Sunderland will now turn their attention back to the Championship, with a home match against Swansea City to look forward to next week. 

VAR
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland to get first taste of VAR intervention in FA Cup clash?

By Michael Graham
FA  Cup
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland to face Premier League test in FA Cup fourth round

By Lynsey Thompson
Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation News

Chris Rigg to stay with Sunderland first-team - on non-school days at least...

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation Features

Ross Stewart closing in on Kevin Phillips' post-war Sunderland goalscoring record

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Luke O'Nien wants to take all the penalties and free kicks!' - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Jay Matete Sunderland exit
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray explains Jay Matete Sunderland exit

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg Sunderland shirt
Sunderland Nation News

'Chris Rigg makes us all look stupid' - Sunderland hails teenager's quality

By Michael Graham