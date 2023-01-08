WATCH: Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland - Goals and highlights

Sunderland provided some FA Cup drama at Shrewsbury as they extended their unbeaten run to five matches.

The Black Cats headed to Shropshire in the familiar position of having to manage an injury crisis.

Despite a dominant performance from the visitors, Shrewsbury looked to have nicked it when Matthew Pennington gave them an 81st-minute lead from a corner.

However, Sunderland appear to be made of sterner stuff these days, and they responded brilliantly by scoring two injury-time goals to complete an unlikely comeback.

First Ross Stewart headed Sunderland level from a corner. Seriously, a corner! An actual corner! Luke O'Nien then swept home the winner from outside the box with virtually the last kick of the game.

You can watch the goals and limited highlights below.

Note: Video may be restricted in some regions. If you can't watch it here, feel free to try on YouTube instead.

Shrewsbury 1-2 Sunderland highlights

Sunderland will now turn their attention back to the Championship, with a home match against Swansea City to look forward to next week.