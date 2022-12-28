Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland preview: How to watch, team news, last meeting, recent form and referee

Sunderland travel to the North-West to face a Wigan side in their last fixture before the New Year.

Sunderland have not tasted defeat on the road since the 18th October, 2022, but that will be tested by a Wigan side still looking for their first win under new boss Kolo Toure.

The Black Cats will be full of confidence after their hard fought win over Blackburn Rovers on Boxing day, with Ellis Simms scoring a 91st minute winner.

Sunderland are currently 9th in the Championship, one point off the play-off places, while Wigan are in 23rd position, facing a relegation battle.

When: Thursday 29th December, 2022

Where: DW Stadium, Wigan

How to watch: Sky Sports (Red Button and App)

Team News

Charlie Hughes will look to retain his place in the Wigan side alongside Curtis Tilt after his impressive performance on Boxing Day, despite the Lactics' loss.

Jack Whatmough and Jason Kerr are missing for Wigan through injury.

Sunderland will be without defenders Aji Alese, Danny Batth and Dennis Cirkin through injury, while Lynden Gooch is touch and go whether he makes the game.

Alex Pritchard is closing in on a return, but this game could come too soon for him.

Last Meeting

The two teams last faced each other in the league on Saturday 15th October 2022, where the North East side prevailed 2-1 winners at the Stadium of Light.

The Sunderland goals were scored by Elliot Embleton and Dennis Cirkin.

Sunderland team: Patterson, Gooch, Batth, O'Nien, Alese, Cirkin, Neil, Embleton, Pritchard, Roberts, Clarke

Recent Form

Wigan Athletic: LWDLL

Sunderland: WWLDW

Head-to-Head (Last 10 matches)

Wigan Athletic wins: 3

Draws: 0

Sunderland wins: 7

Referee

Michael Salisbury will take charge of this match and has refereed 26 matches over the last year, and has issued 57 yellow cards.

Salisbury last took charge of a Sunderland match back in May 2021, where Sunderland won 2-1 in the second leg of their League One play-off match against Lincoln City.

He will be assisted by Matthew Wilkes and Mark Stevens, with Stephen Martin acting as the fourth official.

What the managers have said

Kolo Toure will be seeking his first win as Wigan Athletic manager, while acknowledging the threat that Sunderland pose.

Toure said: "We have a big opportunity now with two home games to make sure we get points.

"In a couple of days time we are playing against another team (Sunderland), who will provide us with a different set of challenges.

"We have to analyse quickly, think about the next game and give everything.

"We will prepare for that as well as we can, and we'll be ready for that. This is a fantastic challenge for me - if you don't challenge yourself, you'll never know what your capable of. I'm a guy who likes to challenge myself, and I'm very proud and very happy to do that".

Tony Mowbray will be hoping to continue his teams momentum as they now face two successive away games.

Mowbray said: "I think Wigan actually beat Blackburn at Wigan and were on a good run.

"There are no easy games in this league. I appreciate you can look at the stats and say they haven't won many games recently.

"They have been on a difficult run and just changed their manager recently, the manager hasn't won a game yet.

"I see them as real motivating aspects of a football team. The manager will be driving his team and if he's got the players onboard, they will be desperate to do well for him.

"We have to be ready for a team full of adrenaline, full of desire and be professional to work really hard and try to see their threats off and bring our own quality.

"I think the most dangerous thing is thinking we have done well against a team sitting third in the league and now we are playing a team who have had some difficulties in recent weeks.

"The danger is falling into that trap of not bringing your A game and that's what we'll guard against and be ready for a tough test.

Predicted Sunderland lineup

With the games coming thick and fast and a fixture with Blackpool to think about in just a couple of days, Mowbray could make changes, including up front.

That could see Ross Stewart rested while Ellis Simms returns to lead the line.

“I think that’s important a little bit of rotation with the strikers, it’s something that we have to look at in the second half of the season.

Sunderland predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1): Patterson; O'Nien, Ballard, Wright, Hume; Neil, Ba; Clarke, Amad, Roberts; Simms