Nectar Triantis expecting to forge midfield career following loan move
Nectar Triantis says he feels he is more of a midfielder now than the centre back Sunderland signed last summer.
Triantis has not featured much for Sunderland in the last twelve months, but when he has it has generally been in defence.
He had a long loan spell at Hibs last year though in which he was used as a midfielder, and the Australian has returned to Easter Road on a temporary deal for this season too.
He made his second debut last week and again impressed in midfield – and he believes it is the position in which his future lies.
“It feels good to be back,” Triantis said. “I enjoyed playing, I like Edinburgh, I like the club, I like the fans. So, no complaints.
“I only joined a few days ago, so it was a bit chaotic I’d say. But I felt good in the game. Most of the boys are here from last season so I just picked up from where I left off.
“I think it’s good that I’m versatile, but I think my strong point heading into this season will be in midfield.
“I think you can say that I’m comfortable carrying the ball. I also have those defensive traits, so I think it’s a real positive for not only myself, but the team.
“It helps that I played here last season. I think you saw last season, I had a bit of a slow start when I came here in January but I think I took that time to adapt. I think this season I can hit the ground running and have those positive performances.”
Triantis initially struggled at Hibs last year, as he found himself a little more exposed at centre back. When he moved into midfield, though, he really started to shine.
“It was hard last season,” he admitted. “It’s just a different brand of football. Each respective country it has its own style and so does Scotland.
“I think every player has the time to adapt, but I think now I’ve passed that and I’m just looking forward.
“I think Scottish football is very physical, very fast-paced and has very talented players. There are top players in each team and you do have to deal with them and win those individual battles.
“For myself, I do like a battle so I think the league does suit me. I just had to have that time to get going.
“I wouldn’t say that physicality is a typically Australian thing. I think it’s just about the person. And the person I am, you either have it or you don’t.”
Triantis is one of a few Sunderland players to secure loan exits before the transfer deadline, with Pierre Ekwah, Timothee Pembele and Luis Hemir also moving. Other players, such as Jewison Bennette and Adil Aouchiche did not see moves materialise, but with other windows still open around the world, notably in the Turkish league, moves could still happen.