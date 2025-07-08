Sunderland have officially announced the signing of Reinildo, a 31-year-old defender who recently ended his contract with Atletico Madrid.

Official signings do not stop in the offices of the Black Cats. A few days ago, they announced the signings of Habib Diarra (21) and Noah Sadiki (20), both midfielders, and now they have announced a defensive reinforcement.

For weeks, there has been speculation about potential defenders who could arrive at the club, and among the names that stood out was that of Reinildo, a 31-year-old center-back.

The speculation is over, as the club has made it official.

Reinildo joins Sunderland after over 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid

Through their official website, Sunderland announced the signing of Reinildo, who has signed a two-year contract with the Lads.

The Mozambican defender arrived as a free agent after his contract with the Spanish capital club expired, making it a low-cost signing for the English club.

"Sunderland AFC are delighted to announce the signing of Reinildo Mandava. Putting pen to paper on a two-year contract at the Stadium of Light, the left-back moves to Wearside following his departure from Atlético Madrid," says the statement from the Black Cats.

The experienced full-back made a declaration that will surely excite Sunderland fans, as he said this step in his career is a dream come true.

Reinildo explained that he always wanted to play in the Premier League, and that he can't wait to do so with a historic club like Sunderland.

"I'm excited to meet the team, to fight, and to give everything for the Club. I want to help, to give power to my teammates, and transmit my experience in the dressing room," he added.

The Mozambican defender will be a very interesting piece for Regis Le Bris, as he is a very versatile player who has played various positions.

Reinildo can play as left-back, center-back, and even as a left wing-back.

