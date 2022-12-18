Elliot Embleton suffered a broken leg at Hull - report

Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton suffered a broken leg in the draw with Hull, according to reports.

Embleton was stretchered off at the MKM Stadium after coming off worse in a collision with Tigers midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Sunderland man was sent off for the challenge and was shown the red card whilst being carried off the pitch in agony.

A photo emerged last night of Embleton leaving hospital in Hull with his right leg in plaster, and unconfirmed reports from journalist Alan Nixon claim he has suffered a fractured fibula.

That would possibly be a best-case scenario situation for Sunderland, as the recovery would be shorter and far less complex than knee or ankle ligament damage.

After the match, Mowbray confirmed that Embleton had been immediately sent to hospital, and he also felt the referee had made a mistake with the decision to brandish the red card.

"I've seen it back now, I've seen it super-slow, and I think the referee will be disappointed when he sees it that he has sent the player off,” Mowbray said.

“The ball is bouncing, they both jump, Elliot catches him with his knee in the player's arm, he does flick his foot but there is no contact.

"The contact was between Elliot's knee and the player's arm. It happens fast, and maybe the referee sees the player rolling around holding his head and that maybe makes him make that decision.

"Having watched it and studied it, though, the contact is with the arm and they both jumped off the floor and the referee was probably a bit rash in his decision, in my opinion."

