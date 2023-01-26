EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland open contract talks to stave off Premier League interest in youngster

Skip to main content
Sunderland keen to tie down youngster with Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brighton starting to circle.

Sunderland have opened contract negotiations with Dan Neil to stave off growing Premier League interest in the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has matured into a top performer in the Championship, so much so that Premier League sides Brighton and Crystal Palace are starting to seriously look at him.

There is no panic there from Sunderland’s point of view, though, as there is still two years to run on the deal he signed in 2021. Neil is also very settled and happy at his boyhood club.

However, the growing interest has alerted Sunderland to the fact they need to protect themselves, and they have began talks over an improved and significantly extended contract.

Neil is also likely to be taking on greater responsibility in the Sunderland midfield due to Corry Evans set to miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

He stepped into Evans’ usual role against Middlesbrough, and in recent games at Wigan, Blackpool and Shrewsbury too, and showcased all his recent defensive improvement.

Despite being just 21, Neil has played almost 100 senior games for Sunderland, and he is seen as a key piece in the club’s development.

Dan Neil celebrates Sunderland

"He's a wonderful kid, he looks you in the eye and asks you questions," Mowbray said of Neil after the Middlesbrough game.

"When you shout and moan at him for not doing this or that, he doesn't throw a strop, he comes to see the clips so that he can understand what you mean. He's a very, very talented young guy who wants to get better.

"I was very aware of him at Blackburn Rovers, he was on our radar as the best player in League One in our opinion.

“He's got all the attributes to be a top midfielder player. [Middlesbrough boss] Michael Carrick will follow me in soon and he isn't too far away from being that type of midfielder - who is elegant with that bit of quality.

"He's growing into becoming a good footballer, but please don't go making big headlines, we want to keep him quiet." 

Dan Neil
Corry Evans during Sunderland defeat at Swansea
Isaac lihadji Lille Sunderland
Kieran Richardson Sunderland Newcastle
Sunderland French players
Ateef Konate
Pierre Ekwah Sunderland
Kieran Richardson
