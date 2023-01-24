Skip to main content
Former referee dismisses Middlesbrough red card complaints in Sunderland defeat

A former referee has had his say on Dael Fry's red card for Middlesbrough in their defeat to Sunderland.

Former referee Chris Foy believes Middlesbrough can have no complaints about the red card shown to Dael Fry in their defeat to Sunderland.

Fry was given his marching orders for fouling Ross Stewart as he ran through on goal in the second half. A penalty was also awarded and Sunderland went on to win the game 2-0.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick was furious with the decision, insisting that no foul took place and the Teessiders have appealed to have Fry’s suspension overturned.

However, speaking to the EFL, Foy says that while there is debate over the penalty, the red card was the correct decision.

“I think the decision to penalise the defender is correct,” Foy said, “and it is important to note that whether this particular incident was committed inside or outside of the ‘box’, it wouldn’t have impacted the result of a red card being issued.

“A penalty and red card - the ‘double jeopardy rule’ - only comes into play if a penalty is given and the foul is a genuine attempt to play the ball.

“On this occasion, the challenge in question is an upper body offence and not a genuine attempt for the ball.

“The debate around this decision was should it have resulted in a free-kick or a penalty, the speed and transition of the attack make this an extremely challenging judgement in real-time, and there are clearly very fine margins.

“With the benefit of technology and review, I think the initial contact was made outside of the box.”

