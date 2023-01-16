Former Sunderland captain handed first taste of management by Championship club

Former Sunderland captain Dean Whitehead has been given his first opportunity in management after being appointed interim coach of Cardiff City.

The Championship side parted ways with Mark Hudson following their 1-1 home draw with Wigan on Saturday – a result that leaves the just three points clear of the relegation zone.

It is their second managerial change of the season, but it has given Whitehead a chance at staking a claim for the top job.

“At this time Dean Whitehead will take on the responsibility of interim First Team Manager,” a Cardiff statement read. “Tom Ramasut will remain as Assistant Manager and will be supported by Goalkeeping Coach Graham Stack.

“The Club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”

Whitehead is believed to be in with a chance to get the job full-time, although he’d likely need to have a strong start to his interim spell in charge.

Dean Whitehead made 200 appearances for Sunderland, mostly in the Premier League and captained the club to promotion in the 2006/07 season - one of two promotions he was part of on Wearside.

In that sense, he did something that is seemingly very difficult to do: impress Roy Keane.

"When I got the job we had one or two captains like Steve Caldwell and I gave it to Dwight Yorke for some matches, but I liked Dean's attitude in training," Keane said when explaining why he saw Whitehead as his captain.

"I spoke to the medical staff who told me Dean was never injured and I had a good feeling about it. Different captains have different traits and have different ways of going about things.

“Some would run your social life, the dressing room, everything. He was different and I felt he was what we needed, just by watching him.

“He won't go around ranting at people or balling, he is good, efficient and you know what you are going to get."

