Former Sunderland defender 'stabilising but not out of the woods' after brain surgery

Former Sunderland defender Paddy Almond is 'stabilising' following surgery although is ‘not out of the woods,’ according to his father.

Almond was a big presence as a Sunderland academy player and played a senior game for the club in a Papa John’s Trophy game last season.

He moved to Darlington in the summer, where he has done very well. However, he suffered a concussion in their defeat at Southend last weekend and was immediately sent to hospital for brain scans.

Those scans revealed a bleed on the brain, and he underwent surgery to relieve the pressure.

Darlington posted a positive update on Sunday, saying Almond’s condition "hasn't deteriorated, and appears to be stabilising,” adding that he was sat up in his bed, chatting with his family. His father later posted another positive update along with a photo.

“Not out of the woods by any stretch, but nice to see him in person for sure,” Kevin Almond wrote.

“The grimace come smile is the best we are getting for now. Still in pain and taking each hour as it comes.

“Thanks for the messages of support and well wishes for Paddy it’s really appreciated.”

