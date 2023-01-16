Skip to main content
Former Sunderland defender 'stabilising but not out of the woods' after brain surgery

Former Sunderland defender 'stabilising but not out of the woods' after brain surgery

There have been positive developments as a former Sunderland player underwent surgery on a serious head injury.

Former Sunderland defender Paddy Almond is 'stabilising' following surgery although is ‘not out of the woods,’ according to his father.

Almond was a big presence as a Sunderland academy player and played a senior game for the club in a Papa John’s Trophy game last season.

He moved to Darlington in the summer, where he has done very well. However, he suffered a concussion in their defeat at Southend last weekend and was immediately sent to hospital for brain scans.

Those scans revealed a bleed on the brain, and he underwent surgery to relieve the pressure.

Darlington posted a positive update on Sunday, saying Almond’s condition "hasn't deteriorated, and appears to be stabilising,” adding that he was sat up in his bed, chatting with his family. His father later posted another positive update along with a photo.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Not out of the woods by any stretch, but nice to see him in person for sure,” Kevin Almond wrote.

“The grimace come smile is the best we are getting for now. Still in pain and taking each hour as it comes.

“Thanks for the messages of support and well wishes for Paddy it’s really appreciated.”

Everyone connected to Sunderland Nation wished Paddy Almond a very speedy recovery.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Paddy Almond Sunderland debut
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland defender 'stabilising but not out of the woods' after brain surgery

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans during Sunderland defeat at Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Corry Evans gives injury update after Sunderland return against Swansea

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien Sunderland referee
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland sit joint bottom of Championship fair play league after Luke O'Nien red card

By Michael Graham
Dennis Cirkin, Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Features

What is Sunderland's strongest back four?

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil celebrates Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Opinion

The perfect moment among the misery showed us what is really happening at Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Corry Evans Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat

By Lynsey Thompson
Paddy Almond Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland defender rushed to hospital with brain injury

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien Stadium of Light Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Disappointed in myself' - Luke O'Nien apologises to Sunderland fans for red card

By Michael Graham