Former Sunderland star on horror injury: 'I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again'

“I know what lies ahead,' says ex-Sunderland man after Christmas Day surgery.

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has vowed to fight for his career after undergoing Christmas Day surgery on a broken leg.

Today is Gordon’s 40th birthday, and the goalkeeper has spent it on crutches after breaking his leg for Hearts in a collision with former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher, now of Dundee United.

Given his age, Gordon is of course aware that it could be a career-ender, although he says he has proven plenty of people wrong before and he will try to do the same again.

Writing on Instagram, Gordon said: “I’ve played this game long enough to know that I can’t take anything for granted, and when I’ve been ‘written off’ with injuries before, every game is one more than at times, I thought I might get.

“I know what lies ahead as I’ve walked this road before and I’ll do it again, albeit on crutches for now.

“Our medical team did a great job on the pitch. The staff and surgeons at Ninewells Hospital who performed my surgery on Christmas Day, and all those who looked after me were brilliant.

“The club, my teammates and everyone who has sent messages for my family and I, you have all helped in giving me the best start to my recovery and I’m truly grateful.”

Gordon joined Sunderland from Hearts in 2007 for a then British record fee for a goalkeeper of £9million. He went on to play 95 games for the Black Cats, 88 of them in the Premier League. 

Craig Gordon - former Sunderland goalpeeper
