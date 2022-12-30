Everton 'strongly considering' recalling Ellis Simms from Sunderland - Frank Lampard

Everton boss Frank Lampard says he is ‘strongly considering’ recalling Ellis Simms from his loan deal at Sunderland.

Simms has made a real impact at Sunderland this season, bagging his seventh goal of an injury-interrupted season in the 4-1 win over Wigan.

However, that form has not gone unnoticed, and Lampard has taken note.

“We have the ability to recall him and we are considering that. It will be my decision first and foremost.

"[It would be] to give us possibly other options in an attacking sense. I think Ellis has done well there, he has scored goals. It was a loan to help his development to go to the Championship and he has done pretty well.

"That is helpful to us that he has games in his locker this year, we will look at that strongly… There is a balance of what is best for Ellis and clearly what is best for us and to get him in a position to be ready to come in and score goals.

"It is one question to be scoring in the Championship, another to be scoring goals in the Premier League as well.

“When we look at where we are at, and I am talking about options off the bench for us and options to start if someone shows himself. We have to look at everything in our hands and Ellis is our player.”

It would certainly be a huge blow to Sunderland, who have only just got him back themselves following injury.

Simms scored the winner from the bench against Blackburn on Boxing Day and backed that up with the opener at Wigan.

