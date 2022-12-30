'He's broken his own record' - Tony Mowbray gives Corry Evans update
Corry Evans will be back for Sunderland at Blackpool after Tony Mowbray confirmed the midfielder missed Wigan due to ‘fatigue.’
Evans was rested earlier in the season for the home game against Cardiff, and Sunderland struggled badly without him.
There was a little concern, then, when he was not even named in the Sunderland 18 for the clash with Wigan, but Mowbray has confirmed the Northern Irishman was merely rested.
That rest was needed after Evans ran himself into the ground with a ‘record’ distance covered too.
"Corry isn't really injured,” Mowbray confirmed after the 4-1 win at the DW Stadium. “He's just got a bit of muscle fatigue.
"He's done 11,500 metres and broken his own record of distance covered in the last couple of games. He needed a break, and I felt as though we could get through this game without his experience.
"Thankfully, we did, but I'm pretty sure he'll be back at the weekend."
Evans being rested gave a chance to the impressive younger members of Sunderland’s midfield ranks, with teenagers Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut both starting. Jay Matete also came on too.
It also meant Dan Neil, who only turned 21 two weeks ago, was the senior man in the Sunderland midfield.
