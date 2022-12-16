Man Utd to make decision on Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo this month - report

Manchester United will make a decision on whether or not to recall Amad Diallo from his Sunderland loan early before the transfer window, according to fresh reports.

Amad has starred for Sunderland this season, scoring five goals in his last seven matches and producing a string of quality performances.

And, according to the Manchester Evening News, that has not gone unnoticed at Manchester United.

Man Utd will be in the market for forward players in January having lost Cristiano Ronaldo, and they are to assess whether that void can be filled by Amad rather than a spending millions on a new face.

The report claims Amad, along with other Man Utd players out on loan this season, were invited to the club’s Carrington training ground during the World Cup for analysis on their fitness and progress, although such sessions are apparently quite regular.

Man Utd academy chief Nick Cox told the MEN: "If it's from an academy point of view, we're assessing them where we think the players are, but we're then trying to cross-check that with where's the manager at? What does he want the makeup of his squad to look like? What's his perception of these players?

There is a clause in Amad Diallo’s loan deal that allows Man Utd to recall him early in January, although Sunderland are not expecting it to happen.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens, but we're not sitting here at the moment thinking, 'Oh, Man United are going to take him back in January because he's going to go and make a massive impact for them',” Mowbray said earlier this month. “I think Man United are in an alright place aren't they?

"If he was to go back, then I'm not sure he’d be going back to play, and surely at the age the boy is, he needs to play. He's doing that here, and I think this is a great vehicle for him to be showcasing his talent.”

