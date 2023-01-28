PHOTO: Sunderland striker Ross Stewart on crutches after FA Cup injury blow

Ross Stewart was pictured using crutches and a protective boot as Sunderland headed back north after the FA Cup draw at Fulham.

The striker was stretchered off in the first half after suffering a major Achilles injury at Craven Cottage.

Stewart now faces an anxious wait before scans can reveal the extent of his injury and project just how long he will be kept out of the Sunderland side.

The picture, taken at Weatherby services, highlights just how unfortunate the Scot has been ahead of what looks like a lengthy rehab.

“It looks like an Achilles injury for Ross,” Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said after the game.

“They are long injuries and it’s devastating for him and for us, but the scan will reveal the full extent and hopefully it isn’t as bad as we think.

“Ross has got a big, protective boot on – it’s an Achilles injury. I’ve just speaking to the doctors there and because he’s not hopping about and screaming in pain, it could potentially be a complete tear which would be a long, long time.

"Beyond that I don’t want to jump to any conclusions, something has popped as he makes that run and we’re concerned about him.”

Mowbray has also confirmed that he will ask the club to dip into the transfer market immediately to replace Stewart.

