Ross Stewart: I'm really enjoying playing for Sunderland

Ross Stewart says he is ‘really enjoying’ playing for Sunderland right now given the quality of creative talent behind him.

Stewart scored his 11th goal in just 14 matches this season against Middlesbrough, a statistic all the more remarkable when you note that three of those appearances have been as a second half substitute.

He is currently in talks to extend his contract at Sunderland and it appears he is going to be very happy to do so.

“I’m really enjoying my football and I think when you have quality players like Amad, Patrick and Jack playing behind you it makes my life easier,” Stewart told Sky Sports.

“I was a bit frustrated today maybe to not get one or two more but the most important thing was to get to win and when you are winning games of football you are going to be enjoying it.

“We have a really talented squad, a really young squad as well. I see it every day in training, the quality players who are playing behind me and are going to create chances in this league.

“You saw today, I thought we were excellent and created a lot of chances against a really good team. If we keep doing that we have the players to put the ball in the net as well and it’s a recipe to do well.”

