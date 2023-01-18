Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a 'terrific rivalry,' says Boro boss
Michael Carrick says Sunderland and Middlesbrough have a ‘terrific’ rivalry ahead of the sides meeting this week.
Sunderland will host Middlesbrough at the Stadium of light on Sunday and will be trying to beat the Teessiders for the first time since 2012.
Tony Mowbray was actually in charge of Boro that day as Martin O’Neill’s Sunderland side won an FA Cup replay at the Riverside 2-1 after extra time.
For many Sunderland fans, the game against Middlesbrough is not ‘a derby,’ but Michael Carrick certainly believes it is.
"Middlesbrough vs Sunderland is a terrific game," Carrick said. "I love the rivalry and the competition within this area of the country, the passion is fantastic, and it’s my first derby as a manager.
"We’re close in the league table, and for everyone around it, it’s a big game. They’re playing well, we’re playing well, I’m hugely looking forward to it.
"I’ve had mixed experiences over the years going to Sunderland, and hopefully this will be one of the better ones."
Sunderland have lost six of their last seven games against Middlesbrough, including a 1-0 defeat at the Riverside earlier this season.
The last time the clubs met at the Stadium of Light it finished 3-3 with Callum McManaman scoring an injury time equaliser for Sunderland.
