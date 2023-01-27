Skip to main content
Sunderland boss on Joe Gelhardt: 'He is a really exciting signing'

Tony Mowbray was thrilled to be able to add Leeds striker Joe Gelhardt to his Sunderland squad.

Tony Mowbray has described Joe Gelhardt as a ‘really exciting’ signing for Sunderland.

The Black Cats completed a loan move for the striker on Friday, beating off a plethora of rival Championship clubs who also wanted him.

The fact Gelhardt chose Sunderland is further evidence that the Wearsiders are gaining an incredible reputation for developing young talent, and Mowbray believes Gelhardt is an especially exciting one.

“It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the Club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him,” Mowbray told safc.com.

“He has made an impact at Premier League level throughout the past 18 months and he is a really exciting signing, who fits our playing style and will complement a forward line that is already packed with talent.

“I’m sure the fans can’t wait to see him in action and we are looking forward to supporting his development.”

Gelhardt will not be able to make his debut against Fulham this weekend as he is cup-tied. However, he will be available to face Millwall at the New Den when the Championship season resumes on February 4. 

