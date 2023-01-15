Skip to main content
Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat

Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat

Sunderland captain keen to quickly put defeat behind them.

Corry Evans says Sunderland have already moved on from the defeat against Swansea, and revealed what Tony Mowbray told them after the game.

Sunderland endured a tough afternoon at the Stadium of Light due to Luke O’Nien’s early red card, eventually falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Evans, though, says the players have already written off the game as a ‘one-off’ and won’t allow it to affect their confidence.

“The manager said it in there we just have to keep our head high, you know not let this result affect us in any way,” Evans said.

“I’m sure we’ll keep everyone’s spirits high in the changing room and keep going because we know we are a good team we need to get up for Middlesbrough next Sunday it’s a game we’re all looking forward too already and we’ll be ready.”

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The red card to Luke O’Nien had an enormous effect on the game, and he apologised to both his teammates and Sunderland fans afterwards.

It was a real frustration as up until that point Sunderland were on top, but Evans says it’s important to move on quickly.

“I think up until the sending off we were the better team,” he said. “We were keeping them penned in their half and the game plan we worked on was working well but the sending off obviously changed the game

“We stuck at it and managed to get it back to one all but they got a lucky goal in the second one. We were always going to chase it to try and get the draw, but they got the third towards the end and sort of killed it off.”

“We’ll put that game behind us now, it’s a bit of a one-off with ten, but these things happen in football.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Corry Evans Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat

By Lynsey Thompson
Paddy Almond Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Former Sunderland defender rushed to hospital with brain injury

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien Stadium of Light Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

'Disappointed in myself' - Luke O'Nien apologises to Sunderland fans for red card

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume Sunderland Stadium of Light
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray singles out 'very talented and strong' Sunderland youngster for praise

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland Swansea
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss explains why he's putting Swansea result 'in the bin'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray fourth official Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray gives verdict on Luke O'Nien red card against Swansea

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil Sunderland v Swansea
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland 1-3 Swansea: Player ratings as Black Cats on wrong end of Stroud shocker

By Michael Graham