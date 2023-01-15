Corry Evans reveals what Tony Mowbray said to Sunderland players after Swansea defeat

Corry Evans says Sunderland have already moved on from the defeat against Swansea, and revealed what Tony Mowbray told them after the game.

Sunderland endured a tough afternoon at the Stadium of Light due to Luke O’Nien’s early red card, eventually falling to a 3-1 defeat.

Evans, though, says the players have already written off the game as a ‘one-off’ and won’t allow it to affect their confidence.

“The manager said it in there we just have to keep our head high, you know not let this result affect us in any way,” Evans said.

“I’m sure we’ll keep everyone’s spirits high in the changing room and keep going because we know we are a good team we need to get up for Middlesbrough next Sunday it’s a game we’re all looking forward too already and we’ll be ready.”

The red card to Luke O’Nien had an enormous effect on the game, and he apologised to both his teammates and Sunderland fans afterwards.

It was a real frustration as up until that point Sunderland were on top, but Evans says it’s important to move on quickly.

“I think up until the sending off we were the better team,” he said. “We were keeping them penned in their half and the game plan we worked on was working well but the sending off obviously changed the game

“We stuck at it and managed to get it back to one all but they got a lucky goal in the second one. We were always going to chase it to try and get the draw, but they got the third towards the end and sort of killed it off.”

“We’ll put that game behind us now, it’s a bit of a one-off with ten, but these things happen in football.”

