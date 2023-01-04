Edouard Michut explains why he believes Sunderland 'can achieve a lot'

Edouard Michut says he hopes to become a key player for Sunderland in the second half of the season - and he thinks it could be a very good one for the Black Cats.

The Frenchman has had to wait for his chance due to niggling injuries since his summer arrival on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

However, he started the games against Wigan and Blackpool either side of New Year and showed plenty of glimpses of quality in both.

He is hoping that run of games continues as Sunderland head to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup, and much further beyond that too.

“I came here to play a lot of games, and that’s still what I’m aiming to do as the season continues.” Michut told the club’s official site. “There is still a lot of football to be played.

“To come back to play against Shrewsbury is something I’m looking forward to, in a different competition to the league, and we’re focused on trying to progress to the next round.”

“I’m excited to potentially play in the FA Cup. It’s a historic competition in English football.

Michut arrived with a lot of pedigree having played Ligue 1 games for PSG, although concerns always existed about whether he could handle the physicality of the Championship.

He posted a picture on social media of his legs shredded by studs after the win at Wiga, but he believes he is starting to adjust.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to come back from injury, and it’s been good to be back out there for the past couple of games,” he said.

“It’s an important time of the season, so it’s great to be out there with the team and to be part of it out there on the pitch.

“I have found the Championship a very good league with many competitive teams. We have a good team, so if we play how we can play – quick with the ball – we can keep getting better and achieve a lot.”

