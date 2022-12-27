Skip to main content
'I think Everton are happy' - Tony Mowbray not expecting to lose Ellis Simms in January

'I think Everton are happy' - Tony Mowbray not expecting to lose Ellis Simms in January

Will Everton want to end Ellis Simms' Sunderland loan early? Tony Mowbray says it would be a surprise.

Tony Mowbray is not expecting Everton to recall Sunderland matchwinner Ellis Simms from his loan spell early.

Simms bagged a brilliant injury-time winner as Sunderland came from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

It was his sixth goal of an impressive season so far that has included a lengthy spell out with injury.

Parent club Everton recently depleted their own striker ranks by releasing Salomon Rondon, leading to some speculation that they will look to recall Simms next month.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mowbray, though, is not expecting that to happen.

“I think Everton are just happy Ellis is playing football,” Mowbray said. “It’s like Amad and Man United, I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing.

“If you look at what we did at Blackburn, we had Harvey Elliot, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo, and we helped with their development. I think if clubs send young players on loan, they want to know that they’re playing football and improving.

“Amad didn’t play a lot of football at Rangers last year, but now he’s one of our main players. I’ll be rotating him in and out as the games come thick and fast, but he’s playing and I’m sure Man United are happy with that. It’s the same with Ellis and Everton. It’s like they’re going to school really – you have to teach them about football and playing in all different kinds of games.”

Read More Sunderland Coverage

Ellis Simms Sunderland Blackburn
Sunderland Nation News

'I think Everton are happy' - Tony Mowbray not expecting to lose Ellis Simms in January

By Michael Graham
Patrick Roberts
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Hard to understand how Patrick Roberts was in League one - he's a Premier League talent'

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien
Sunderland Nation News

'Luke O'Nien overworks the coaches to see what he can do better - he's an amazing guy...'

By Michael Graham
Jon Dahl Tomasson
Sunderland Nation News

Blackburn boss complains Sunderland winner should not have counted

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland star Ross Stewart 'out of reach' for Rangers

By Lynsey Thompson
Ellis Simms v Blackburn
Sunderland Nation News

'It's nice to get the win for the fans, they deserve that' - Ellis Simms

By Lynsey Thompson
Ellis Simms Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Sunderland fans expect their team to attack - so we will attack'

By Lynsey Thompson
Ross Stewart goal Blackburn
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn: Player ratings as Black Cats leave it late

By Rob Cairns