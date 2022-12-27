'I think Everton are happy' - Tony Mowbray not expecting to lose Ellis Simms in January

Tony Mowbray is not expecting Everton to recall Sunderland matchwinner Ellis Simms from his loan spell early.

Simms bagged a brilliant injury-time winner as Sunderland came from behind to beat Blackburn 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day.

It was his sixth goal of an impressive season so far that has included a lengthy spell out with injury.

Parent club Everton recently depleted their own striker ranks by releasing Salomon Rondon, leading to some speculation that they will look to recall Simms next month.

Mowbray, though, is not expecting that to happen.

“I think Everton are just happy Ellis is playing football,” Mowbray said. “It’s like Amad and Man United, I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing.

“If you look at what we did at Blackburn, we had Harvey Elliot, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo, and we helped with their development. I think if clubs send young players on loan, they want to know that they’re playing football and improving.

“Amad didn’t play a lot of football at Rangers last year, but now he’s one of our main players. I’ll be rotating him in and out as the games come thick and fast, but he’s playing and I’m sure Man United are happy with that. It’s the same with Ellis and Everton. It’s like they’re going to school really – you have to teach them about football and playing in all different kinds of games.”

