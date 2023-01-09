Sunderland 'extremely disappointed with conduct of very small minority of fans'

Sunderland say they are ‘extremely disappointed’ with the recent conduct of a minority of fans and warned the club may face sanctions as a result of their behaviour.

Reports of fans and pyrotechnics entering the field of play from the Sunderland end in the away games at Wigan and Shrewsbury have made their way to the authorities.

A supporter ran onto the pitch to celebrate with fans after Ross Stewart scored against Wigan, for example, and the club fear sanctions will follow for the club should the incidents not stop - including a reduced ticket allocation for future games.

“Multiple incidents of the use of pyrotechnic devices and fans entering the field of play without permission were reported to the EFL and FA following the Club’s fixture versus Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium, with additional incidents taking place during Saturday's Emirates FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury Town,” a club statement read.

“Supporters are reminded that the use of pyrotechnic devices breaches ground safety regulations and poses serious risk of injury to the individual and their fellow fans.

“Anyone caught possessing or using pyrotechnics, or any other illegal items, will be reported to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record, which may affect their employment and education, and could result in a prison sentence.

“Those identified carrying or using pyrotechnics or entering the field of play will also receive an automatic Club ban, which could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in these activities.

“Further incidents could also to lead to the Club facing direct sanctions, including a drastic reduction in away fixture ticket allocation.

“These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences – and they have no place in football.

“SAFC would like to thank supporters who continue to show their support in a friendly, respectful and considerate manner.”

Read more Sunderland coverage