Skip to main content
'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

The traveling Sunderland fans have been praised after the draw at Blackpool.

Luke O’Nien paid tribute to the traveling Sunderland fans, saying they made Bloomfield Road ‘feel like a home game.’

A crowd of 14,000 was at the game including more than 3,400 Sunderland supporters, and they certainly made themselves heard as usual.

That support was rewarded with a fine second-half performance in which Ross Stewart salvaged a 1-1 draw for Sunderland.

O’Nien, though, admitted a degree of disappointment they were not able to win for the fans.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“Huge credit to the fans out there,” O’Nien said after the game. “It felt like we were at home. Big appreciation of them for always singing their hearts out for us. Let's give this year a good go.

“If you walk away with seven points out of nine and you're disappointed, it kind of shows how far we've come as a team.

“We came here, we played to get all the points and I felt like we deserved it. It was one-way traffic in the second half. We just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

“There are still things to learn, we can still grow as a team, but there are lots of positives to take away.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray wants positivity
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss unhappy with Blackpool draw: 'A missed opportunity to put down a marker'

By Michael Graham
Michael Appleton
Sunderland Nation News

Blackpool boss: 'Sunderland are a top team - the best side that have been here this season'

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Sunderland injury illness
Sunderland Nation News

'Eight or nine injured, a few ill, players on bench who weren't really available'

By Michael Graham
Luke O'Nien celebrates
Sunderland Nation News

Luke O'Nien proud of landmark Sunderland appearance: 'I love putting on the red and white!'

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms in action
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland won't wait for potential Ellis Simms return despite 'frustration' at recall - Tony Mowbray

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray Blackpool
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: Sunderland in discussions to sign striker

By Michael Graham
Dan Neil Sunderland Blackpool
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Blackpool 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats battle back

By Rob Cairns