'Sunderland fans made it feel like we were at home - let's give this year a good go!'

Luke O’Nien paid tribute to the traveling Sunderland fans, saying they made Bloomfield Road ‘feel like a home game.’

A crowd of 14,000 was at the game including more than 3,400 Sunderland supporters, and they certainly made themselves heard as usual.

That support was rewarded with a fine second-half performance in which Ross Stewart salvaged a 1-1 draw for Sunderland.

O’Nien, though, admitted a degree of disappointment they were not able to win for the fans.

“Huge credit to the fans out there,” O’Nien said after the game. “It felt like we were at home. Big appreciation of them for always singing their hearts out for us. Let's give this year a good go.

“If you walk away with seven points out of nine and you're disappointed, it kind of shows how far we've come as a team.

“We came here, we played to get all the points and I felt like we deserved it. It was one-way traffic in the second half. We just couldn't put the ball in the back of the net.

“There are still things to learn, we can still grow as a team, but there are lots of positives to take away.”

