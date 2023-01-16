Sunderland sit joint bottom of Championship fair play league after Luke O'Nien red card

No team in the Championship has acquired more disciplinary points that Sunderland following Luke O’Nien’s red card against Swansea.

O’Nien was given his marching orders in the 18th minute of the game at the Stadium of Light for a rash and reckless tackle on the halfway line.

It left Sunderland to struggle to inevitable defeat, but it also left them with a joint-worst 79 disciplinary points across the whole Championship this season.

They are not rooted to the bottom, though, as Blackpool have 79 points too and have received a staggering seven red cards to Sunderland’s three, which is used as a decider.

Sunderland are also the most booked team in the division – along with Swansea – having received 64 yellow cards in 27 games. Only Blackpool have received more red cards than Sunderland too.

In terms of straight red cards, Sunderland’s three can only be beaten by Blackpool, although O’Nien’s is the first one you’d say was for serious foul play.

Dan Neil’s at Sheffield United was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, while Elliot Embleton’s at Hull would almost certainly have been appealed and was widely seen as unwarranted.

Championship fair play table

Club Yellow Cards Second Yellow Cards Straight Red Cards Points QPR 42 0 0 42 WBA 39 1 0 42 Millwall 45 0 0 45 Stoke 52 0 0 52 Birmingham 54 0 0 54 Wigan 49 0 1 54 Luton 44 2 1 55 Hull 52 0 1 57 Reading 57 0 0 57 Rotherham 55 1 0 58 Coventry 50 1 1 58 Huddersfield 51 1 1 59 Norwich 52 1 1 60 Watford 51 0 2 61 Burnley 52 0 2 62 Bristol City 52 0 2 62 Sheffield United 54 1 1 62 Cardiff 50 1 2 63 Blackburn 54 0 2 64 Middlesbrough 59 0 1 64 Preston 63 0 1 68 Swansea 64 1 1 72 Sunderland 64 0 3 79 Blackpool 50 3 4 79

Sunderland have five players inside the worst 50 in the Championship for discipline too, with Luke O’Nien accounted for 14% of the Black Cats total disciplinary points.

He has 11 to his name, a total that can only be topped by Watford’s Hassane Kamara. Embleton, Corry Evans, Neil and Jack Clarke are the others.

