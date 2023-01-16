Sunderland sit joint bottom of Championship fair play league after Luke O'Nien red card
No team in the Championship has acquired more disciplinary points that Sunderland following Luke O’Nien’s red card against Swansea.
O’Nien was given his marching orders in the 18th minute of the game at the Stadium of Light for a rash and reckless tackle on the halfway line.
It left Sunderland to struggle to inevitable defeat, but it also left them with a joint-worst 79 disciplinary points across the whole Championship this season.
They are not rooted to the bottom, though, as Blackpool have 79 points too and have received a staggering seven red cards to Sunderland’s three, which is used as a decider.
Sunderland are also the most booked team in the division – along with Swansea – having received 64 yellow cards in 27 games. Only Blackpool have received more red cards than Sunderland too.
In terms of straight red cards, Sunderland’s three can only be beaten by Blackpool, although O’Nien’s is the first one you’d say was for serious foul play.
Dan Neil’s at Sheffield United was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, while Elliot Embleton’s at Hull would almost certainly have been appealed and was widely seen as unwarranted.
Championship fair play table
|Club
|Yellow Cards
|Second Yellow Cards
|Straight Red Cards
|Points
QPR
42
0
0
42
WBA
39
1
0
42
Millwall
45
0
0
45
Stoke
52
0
0
52
Birmingham
54
0
0
54
Wigan
49
0
1
54
Luton
44
2
1
55
Hull
52
0
1
57
Reading
57
0
0
57
Rotherham
55
1
0
58
Coventry
50
1
1
58
Huddersfield
51
1
1
59
Norwich
52
1
1
60
Watford
51
0
2
61
Burnley
52
0
2
62
Bristol City
52
0
2
62
Sheffield United
54
1
1
62
Cardiff
50
1
2
63
Blackburn
54
0
2
64
Middlesbrough
59
0
1
64
Preston
63
0
1
68
Swansea
64
1
1
72
Sunderland
64
0
3
79
Blackpool
50
3
4
79
Sunderland have five players inside the worst 50 in the Championship for discipline too, with Luke O’Nien accounted for 14% of the Black Cats total disciplinary points.
He has 11 to his name, a total that can only be topped by Watford’s Hassane Kamara. Embleton, Corry Evans, Neil and Jack Clarke are the others.
Read more Sunderland coverage
- Ten players you probably forgot played for Sunderland in League One
- Former Sunderland defender rushed to hospital with brain injury
- What is Sunderland's strongest back four?
- Tony Mowbray reveals the type of midfielder Sunderland want in January
- Sunderland striker situation: Who it won't be, who it might be and what the club want
- Tony Mowbray: 'Martin O'Neill said Sunderland will be in the Champions League one day - well, why not?'
- Sunderland 'will not throw millions of pounds' at promotion push