Sunderland sit joint bottom of Championship fair play league after Luke O'Nien red card

Few who watch them would describe Sunderland as a dirty team, but the fair play league says otherwise.

No team in the Championship has acquired more disciplinary points that Sunderland following Luke O’Nien’s red card against Swansea.

O’Nien was given his marching orders in the 18th minute of the game at the Stadium of Light for a rash and reckless tackle on the halfway line.

It left Sunderland to struggle to inevitable defeat, but it also left them with a joint-worst 79 disciplinary points across the whole Championship this season.

They are not rooted to the bottom, though, as Blackpool have 79 points too and have received a staggering seven red cards to Sunderland’s three, which is used as a decider.

Sunderland are also the most booked team in the division – along with Swansea – having received 64 yellow cards in 27 games. Only Blackpool have received more red cards than Sunderland too.

In terms of straight red cards, Sunderland’s three can only be beaten by Blackpool, although O’Nien’s is the first one you’d say was for serious foul play.

Dan Neil’s at Sheffield United was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, while Elliot Embleton’s at Hull would almost certainly have been appealed and was widely seen as unwarranted.

Championship fair play table

1 point for a yellow card, 3 points for a second yellow, 5 for a straight red - accurate as of January 16, 2023

ClubYellow CardsSecond Yellow CardsStraight Red CardsPoints

QPR

42

0

0

42

WBA

39

1

0

42

Millwall

45

0

0

45

Stoke 

52

0

0

52

Birmingham

54

0

0

54

Wigan

49

0

1

54

Luton

44

2

1

55

Hull

52

0

1

57

Reading

57

0

0

57

Rotherham

55

1

0

58

Coventry

50

1

1

58

Huddersfield

51

1

1

59

Norwich

52

1

1

60

Watford

51

0

2

61

Burnley

52

0

2

62

Bristol City

52

0

2

62

Sheffield United

54

1

1

62

Cardiff 

50

1

2

63

Blackburn

54

0

2

64

Middlesbrough

59

0

1

64

Preston

63

0

1

68

Swansea

64

1

1

72

Sunderland

64

0

3

79

Blackpool

50

3

4

79

Sunderland have five players inside the worst 50 in the Championship for discipline too, with Luke O’Nien accounted for 14% of the Black Cats total disciplinary points.

He has 11 to his name, a total that can only be topped by Watford’s Hassane Kamara. Embleton, Corry Evans, Neil and Jack Clarke are the others.

