Sunderland miss out on Andras Nemeth as Hamburg agree deal

It looks like Sunderland are looking elsewhere for a young striker to sign on a permanent deal.

Sunderland appear to have lost out on striker target Andras Nemeth, with the striker reportedly on the brink of a move to German side Hamburg.

The Black Cats have been strongly linked with Nemeth this month, with the Belgian press describing their interest as ‘concrete’ this week.

However, it looks like Hamburg have won the race for him, with the usually reliable BILD reporting a €750,000 deal has been agreed to take him to Germany instead.

Nemeth, 20, is out of contract in the summer and he fit the bill for a young striker that could take on a big role next season.

Sunderland will now have to look elsewhere for that player, although this news could also mean that they had already decided to focus on another target instead.

Currently, Ross Stewart is the only senior striker in the Sunderland squad following Everton recalling Ellis Simms from loan last month.

There could be a breakthrough on the cards though with the Black Cats now strong favourites to land Leeds ace Joe Gelhardt on loan. 

