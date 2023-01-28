Sunderland star pays tribute to club's 'excellent recruitment' after Joe Gelhardt capture

Dennis Cirkin has paid tribute to the Sunderland recruitment team for what he has described as three 'excellent’ additions.

Sunderland have had a busy week, concluding deals for Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt.

There are likely to be more to come before Tuesday’s transfer deadline too, and Cirkin believes the Black Cats’ young squad is only getting stronger.

“The recruitment has been excellent with Pierre, Isaac and Joffy (Gelhardt) so far,” Cirkin told safc.com. “We’re adding that crucial quality and versatility.

“We have an exciting young squad, and we’ll do our best to give the rest of the season a good go.”

While Ekwah and Lihadji are relative unknowns for fans, the same cannot be said of Gelhardt. He has made his mark in the Premier League with Leeds, and nearly half the Championship wanted to sign him.

Cirkin knows him well from the England youth set-up, and he is excited about what he could bring to Wearside.

“We played together in quite a lot of England camps at different age groups,” Cirkin said.

“He’s a very good all-round player, quick but can hold the ball up as well, and has an unbelievable strike on him with both feet.

“He brings a good atmosphere to the dressing room and he’s a positive personality to have around the place, a really good lad.

“We’re adding depth to the squad, which is always good. I think he can link up well with Rossco (Ross Stewart) as well.”

