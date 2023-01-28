Skip to main content
Sunderland star pays tribute to club's 'excellent recruitment' after Joe Gelhardt capture

Sunderland star pays tribute to club's 'excellent recruitment' after Joe Gelhardt capture

Impressed defender vows Sunderland will 'have a good go' at promotion.

Dennis Cirkin has paid tribute to the Sunderland recruitment team for what he has described as three 'excellent’ additions.

Sunderland have had a busy week, concluding deals for Pierre Ekwah, Isaac Lihadji and Joe Gelhardt.

There are likely to be more to come before Tuesday’s transfer deadline too, and Cirkin believes the Black Cats’ young squad is only getting stronger.

“The recruitment has been excellent with Pierre, Isaac and Joffy (Gelhardt) so far,” Cirkin told safc.com. “We’re adding that crucial quality and versatility.

“We have an exciting young squad, and we’ll do our best to give the rest of the season a good go.”

While Ekwah and Lihadji are relative unknowns for fans, the same cannot be said of Gelhardt. He has made his mark in the Premier League with Leeds, and nearly half the Championship wanted to sign him.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Cirkin knows him well from the England youth set-up, and he is excited about what he could bring to Wearside.

“We played together in quite a lot of England camps at different age groups,” Cirkin said.

“He’s a very good all-round player, quick but can hold the ball up as well, and has an unbelievable strike on him with both feet.

“He brings a good atmosphere to the dressing room and he’s a positive personality to have around the place, a really good lad.

“We’re adding depth to the squad, which is always good. I think he can link up well with Rossco (Ross Stewart) as well.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Dennis Cirkin
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland star pays tribute to club's 'excellent recruitment' after Joe Gelhardt capture

By Michael Graham
Joe Gelhardt
Sunderland Nation News

'Exciting, positive attacking football' - Joe Gelhardt explains why he chose Sunderland

By Michael Graham
Craven Cottage Fulham vs Sunderland
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

How to watch Fulham vs Sunderland in the FA Cup fourth round

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms celebrates
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland set to receive major Ellis Simms boost, claims fresh report

By Michael Graham
Mike Salisbury
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Fulham vs Sunderland: Full referee and VAR details

By Dylan Jones
Jewison Bennette
Sunderland Nation Match Coverage

Sunderland predicted line up vs Fulham: Mowbray to field strong side despite injury woes

By Callum Jacques
Joe Gelhardt Leeds United
Sunderland Nation Features

'A player who gets bums off seats' - Leeds expert tells us all about Joe Gelhardt

By Michael Graham
Joe Gelhardt Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss on Joe Gelhardt: 'He is a really exciting signing'

By Michael Graham